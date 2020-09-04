Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CS asks district collectors to step up vigil as COVID-19 cases likely to spike in Oct

Normal activity of administration including development works and implementation of welfare schemes should be resumed speedily but with care and caution. "Keep the district administration in full alert to monitor the disease trend and be prepared to handle, if any spike in the coming days," the top bureaucrat said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:47 IST
TN CS asks district collectors to step up vigil as COVID-19 cases likely to spike in Oct
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With industrial units, commercial establishments, public transport and temples among others resuming activities in Tamil Nadu in Unlock 4, the state government on Friday asked the district collectors to step up vigil. The Collectors should also increase information, education and communication (IEC) campaign, as coronavirus cases are expected to spike in October, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said.

Calling upon the district administration to mount IEC campaign to create public awareness and educate public on the self-imposed discipline and accountability in COVID control, Shanmugam said COVID-19 cases are expected to spike next month "if no proper discipline is enforced or observed by public in using face mask, maintaining social distancing in public places or failing to observe personal hygiene." In a letter to the collectors following his video conference interaction with the bureaucrats earlier in the day, the chief secretary complimented them and heads of health, police, revenue and local administration and other frontline departments for their role in controlling the pandemic. "As we are still in the critical stage of the battle against COVID-19, you are instructed not to let down the guard and there should not be any complacency at any level," he said.

Under the changing circumstances, the collectors should be more vigilant on COVID control due to several relaxations issued from September 1 for opening up more economic activities. "All of you should be aware that the worst time in pandemic management is yet to come," Shanmugam said in the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media.

The strategy now clearly shifts from lockdown restriction to containment zone management with effective perimeter control, so that normal life of people is resumed, he said and added if the need arose, more containment areas can be formed. "The shift is from government driven testing, isolation, treating strategy to public driven testing, quarantine, isolation and treatment strategy." "The role of administration now is for strategic and focused intervention to control disease spread and to provide adequate facilities for testing and treatment both private and government," he said.

Depending upon requirement, the collectors could increase the number of sample collection centres both in rural and urban areas to ensure easy access for testing by the public. In the process, more private hospitals could be encouraged to augment their testing, treatment facilities and also to provide more care centres for persons who can afford to pay, so that the pressure on government facilities is reduced.

Collectors should monitor the charges levied by private hospitals and ensure that the government guidelines in this regard are followed, he said. As far as possible, asymptomatic and mild patients should be encouraged to take home isolation for treatment with close monitoring.

"Be prepared to handle the crisis in October, if there is a possible spike in disease trend. Get prepared to relocate COVID care centres in educational institutions as these institutions are likely to be opened in near future," he advised. Normal activity of administration including development works and implementation of welfare schemes should be resumed speedily but with care and caution.

"Keep the district administration in full alert to monitor the disease trend and be prepared to handle, if any spike in the coming days," the top bureaucrat said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

DK Shivakumar again admitted to hospital due to fever

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar who was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19, was again admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday after he experienced fever.I have been admitted to a ...

Manipur reports 90 news cases of COVID-19

Manipur reported 90 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 6,699, State Health Department said on Friday. The total count of cases includes 35 deaths, 4,899 recoveries and 1,765 active cases.With 83,341 new coronavirus cases,...

Under 'Operation Khushi', Ghaziabad police trace 3 teen girls, 2 boys

Ghaziabad police have launched a special Operation Khushi on September 1 in which they would trace missing or abducted children and reunite them with their families, a senior official said on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidh...

Maharashtra reports 19,218 new cases, COVID-19 tally reaches 8,63,062 in state

Maharashtra has reported 19,218 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 8,63,062 in the state.According to Maharashtras health department, 378 deaths and 19,218 new cases detected in the state today.The total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020