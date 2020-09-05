Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only country not reaping lockdown strategy benefit appears to be India: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, claiming that the only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:06 IST
Only country not reaping lockdown strategy benefit appears to be India: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, claiming that the only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India. He also predicted that by September-end, India may have 65 lakh COVID-19 cases.

Chidambaram's attack on the government came as India's COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh. The recoveries have surged to 31,07,223 on Saturday, according to data collated by the Union Health Ministry. "I had predicted that total number of infections will reach 55 lakh by September 30. I am wrong. India will reach that number by September 20. By end September, the number may touch 65 lakh," Chidambaram said.

The only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India, the former Union minister alleged. "PM (Narendra) Modi who promised that we will defeat coronavirus in 21 days must explain why India failed when other countries seem to have succeeded," he said.

In another tweet, Chidambaram also hit out at the Ministry of Finance for the state of the economy, saying it does not have "a word of explanation for the unprecedented negative growth in Q1 of 2020-21". "But it is back to its old game of misleading the people of India and predicting a V shaped recovery (from the coronavirus-induced slump)," the former finance minister said.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians introduces NBA-style smart ring to fight COVID-19

By Baidurjo Bhose Defending champions Mumbai Indians have taken their COVID-19 precautionary protocols to the next level with the introduction of a special smart ring. The ring is a personal health tracking device to be worn by every member...

Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, others offer Teachers' Day greetings

Several Bollywood celebrities marked the occasion of Teachers Day by remembering their teachers and sending greetings to them on social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a picture from her annual day function when she was...

Sri Lanka navy holds blazing supertanker off east coast

Sri Lankas navy said on Saturday it was holding an abandoned supertanker off its east coast as it continued to work to put out a blaze on the ship.The fire broke out in the engine room of the New Diamond on Thursday morning, and it has spre...

Scientists redesign face mask to improve comfort, protection

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have designed a new reusable face mask that protects wearers and those around them from the novel coronavirus, and is comfortable enough to wear all day, an innovation that may help reduce the spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020