India's COVID-19 tally may touch 65-lakh mark by September end: Chidambaram attacks Centre

Former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday predicted that the coronavirus cases in India may touch the 65-lakh mark by the end of September and hit out at the BJP-led central government alleging that the country has not been able to reap the benefit of the lockdown strategy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:42 IST
India's COVID-19 tally may touch 65-lakh mark by September end: Chidambaram attacks Centre
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday predicted that the coronavirus cases in India may touch the 65-lakh mark by the end of September and hit out at the BJP-led central government alleging that the country has not been able to reap the benefit of the lockdown strategy. "I had predicted that total number of infections will reach 55 lakh by September 30. I am wrong. India will reach that number by September 20 By end September, the number may touch 65 lakh," Chidambaram tweeted.

"The only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India. PM Modi who promised that we will defeat coronavirus in 21 days must explain why India failed when other countries seem to have succeeded," he said in another tweet. India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561. The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

