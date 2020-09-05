Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon reaffirms Microsoft as winner of disputed JEDI deal

“We strongly disagree with the DoD's flawed evaluation and believe it's critical for our country that the government and its elected leaders administer procurements objectively and in a manner that is free from political influence,” it said. “The question we continue to ask ourselves is whether the president of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of the Department of Defense to pursue his own personal and political ends?” In April, a government watchdog concluded that the contracting process was in line with legal and government purchasing standards.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:22 IST
Pentagon reaffirms Microsoft as winner of disputed JEDI deal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Pentagon on Friday reaffirmed Microsoft as winner of a cloud computing contract potentially worth USD 10 billion, although the start of work is delayed by a legal battle over rival Amazon's claim that the bidding process was flawed. "The department has completed its comprehensive re-evaluation of the JEDI cloud proposals and determined that Microsoft's proposal continues to represent the best value to the government," the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon had requested time to review how it evaluated certain technical aspects of the bids after the judge who is presiding over Amazon's bid protest in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims issued a preliminary injunction on February 13. The judge said that Amazon's challenge likely had merit in some respects. The contract was awarded to Microsoft last October, prompting Amazon to cry foul.

Amazon Web Services, a market leader in providing cloud computing services, had long been considered a leading candidate to run the Pentagon's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, known as JEDI. The project will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the U.S. military to improve communications with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities. In a statement Friday, Amazon said the Pentagon's further review was not based on the relative strengths of the two companies' bids.

"That is exactly where we find ourselves today, with the DoD's re-evaluation nothing more than an attempt to validate a flawed, biased, and politically corrupted decision," Amazon said. Amazon has asserted that the bidding was improperly influenced by President Donald Trump's dislike of Amazon and its chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos. Bezos owns The Washington Post, a news outlet often criticized by Trump.

In its statement Friday, Amazon said its concerns about political corruption have only grown. "We strongly disagree with the DoD's flawed evaluation and believe it's critical for our country that the government and its elected leaders administer procurements objectively and in a manner that is free from political influence," it said.

"The question we continue to ask ourselves is whether the president of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of the Department of Defense to pursue his own personal and political ends?" In April, a government watchdog concluded that the contracting process was in line with legal and government purchasing standards. The Defense Department inspector general found no evidence of White House interference in the contract award process. But the report said investigators could not fully review that aspect of the matter because the White House would not allow unfettered access to witnesses.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

‘Jack Reacher’ series ropes in Alan Ritchson to play lead role

Titans star Alan Ritchson is set to play the titular character in the upcoming Jack Reacher series set at Amazon StudiosThe show is based on Lee Childs Jack Reacher book series, revolving around a U.S. Army veteran investigating suspicious ...

Belur Math to live stream Kumari Puja

The authorities of Belur Math - global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission - will live stream the centuries-old Kumari Puja tradition this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. No visitor will be allowed entry during Kumari Puja ritual, w...

Andhra petrol pump booked for tampering kiosks to cheat customers

Police in Andhra Pradeshs Chittoor raided a petrol pump and allegedly found a tampered fuel-dispensing machine, which the cops alleged, was used to cheat customers. Acting on information given to us from a source, we found two chips in the ...

NBA coaches hoping for chance to bring family to bubble

Denver coach Michael Malone spent his 60th day inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World, and hed like two things known. One, he misses his family.Two, he doesnt understand why they arent with him now. Malone offering perhaps the most imp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020