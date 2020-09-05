Left Menu
Development News Edition

Summer of protests ends with rallies for and against Trump across U.S.

Her death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark one of the largest protest movements in the country's history, with near-daily protests in cities ever since. Trump's supporters have organized rallies for the weekend, including a plan by supporters in Georgia to decorate their vehicles in American flags and signs and drive loops around Atlanta on Interstate 285 to "show our love and pride for our country and this president," according to organizers.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 15:30 IST
Summer of protests ends with rallies for and against Trump across U.S.

A summer of street marches will culminate over the Labor Day holiday weekend with some rallies backing U.S. President Donald Trump, while others continue protests against racial inequality and police violence across the country. In Louisville, Kentucky, a march in the memory of Breonna Taylor will be held outside the Churchill Downs racetrack on Saturday as a spectatorless derby unfolds inside.

Taylor, a Black 26-year-old medical worker, was killed on March 13 by Louisville police who burst into her apartment with guns bearing a "no-knock" arrest warrant. Her death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark one of the largest protest movements in the country's history, with near-daily protests in cities ever since.

Trump's supporters have organized rallies for the weekend, including a plan by supporters in Georgia to decorate their vehicles in American flags and signs and drive loops around Atlanta on Interstate 285 to "show our love and pride for our country and this president," according to organizers. The nationwide demonstrations have moved to the forefront of Trump's re-election campaign for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

This week, both Trump, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, a former senator and vice president, visited Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Midwest city was the site of clashes among protesters, police and militia after police there shot Jacob Blake, a Black painter, in the back seven times at close range, leaving his legs paralyzed. Biden met with Blake's family and spoke with Blake on the telephone and has expressed sympathy with people protesting police violence and their rallying cry that "Black Lives Matter."

Trump toured damaged businesses, decried what he calls "lawless" protesters and defended police departments as upholders of "law and order," while declining to condemn right-wing armed vigilantes who have been accused of attacking and even killing protesters in Kenosha. A group called RefuseFascism.org said it has organized protests in 23 cities on Saturday, calling Trump's actions a form of fascism that will worsen if he is elected for a second term.

"Since impeachment, Trump has more and more declared himself to be above the law and to be the law," said Coco Das, who identified herself as spokeswoman for the group. "What they're aiming for is a white-supremacist, Christian-supremacist, male-supremacist fascist America."

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Epic Games asks court to prevent what it describes as Apple's "retaliation"

Epic Games said late on Friday that it has asked a court to stop what it saw as Apple Incs retaliation against the Fortnite creator after the iPhone maker terminated Epic Games account on its App Store. Epic Games filed for a preliminary in...

Three inter-state drug peddlers nabbed

Bengaluru, Sep 5 PTI Three notorious inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Wing of city police and Rs 44 lakh worth hash oil, ganja and other items recovered from them, police said. A police team, acting on cred...

UPDATE 1-British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade

The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdochs News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun. The group said ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero denied access to lawyer, supporters say

Supporters of the man portrayed in Hotel Rwanda say Rwandan authorities have denied a lawyer access to Paul Rusesabagina nearly a week after the outspoken government critic was paraded in handcuffs and accused of terrorism. In a statement e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020