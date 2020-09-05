Congress MLA demands more arrests in murder case of two DYFI activists

Congress MLA KS Sabarinadhan on Saturday demanded the arrest of all people involved in the murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers in Thiruvananthapuram. "First of all, it is very unfortunate that two youngsters were killed on the night before Onam. But the CPM leaders are trying to colour this assassination as a political vendetta from our end. The CCTV visuals and additional visuals make it very clear that the brutal assassination is a result of an ongoing feud between two factions," Sabarinadhan said.

He said the police should further investigate the case and bring to book all the people who are responsible. "But that kind of clear investigation is not happening from the police side. This dual death is a result of a feud. It is nothing to do with the political feud between Congress and CPM," he said.

Sabarinadhan said around twelve people have been identified from the CCTV visuals and "three or four people have been arrested". "What about the remaining people? Who are the other people whom we can clearly see on the CCTV? What is the political allegiance of these people? Are they part of any political party?" he asked.

The MLA alleged that most of the accused have links with CPI-M. "Most of the accused have CPM link. One person is active worker of CITU, the trade union arm of CPM. A couple of other people have direct CPM links," he said.

"If you look at the persons who have been accused as Congress or Youth Congress workers, they do not have primary membership in the party. There are twelve people in the CCTV visuals and they are part of an ongoing feud. If there are people with any kind of association with Congress party, we have no hesitation in saying that we won't be helping them unlike the CPM who is trying to protect the people," he added. On September 1, two DYFI activists were murdered in Venjaramoodu.

The police have said that seven people have been arrested in connection with the murders till now. (ANI)