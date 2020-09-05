Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of doing appeasement politics

Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of appeasement politics, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that he is announcing government jobs to the kins of SC and ST persons killed in Bihar in view of the upcoming elections.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:16 IST
Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of doing appeasement politics
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of appeasement politics, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that he is announcing government jobs to the kins of SC and ST persons killed in Bihar in view of the upcoming elections. The remark comes a day after Nitish announced that the state government will frame rules to give a government job to the next of kin of any SC or ST person who is killed in Bihar in a bid for the welfare and upliftment of the people belonging to SC and ST category.

"Since polls are round the corner, Nitish Kumar has announced government jobs to kin of SC/ST person killed in Bihar. Why shouldn't jobs be given to kin of people of OBC or general category who are killed? This is like encouraging the murder of SC/ST people," Yadav told reporters here. The RJD leader said that Bihar's unemployment rate is around 46 per cent, which is one of the highest across the country.

"Around 4.5 lakh posts are vacant in different departments of state government. If given a chance, our government will fill all the vacant posts and create new vacancies in proportion to population," Yadav said. The election on 243 Assembly seats of Bihar is due in October-November. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charlie Hebdo, market attacks turned widow into fugitive

The fugitive widow of the Islamic State killer who plotted attacks against the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper and a kosher market calls home to France once a year to catch up, her sisters testified, offering new details about one of the ...

Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic - President Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani castigated Irans friends on Saturday for not standing up to the United States and ignoring U.S. sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.Iran, with over 380,000 registered cases and over 22,000 deaths from ...

J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha n Saturday e-inaugurated the State Council of Education, Research and Training SCERT in a bid to help the administration in implementing policies for human resource development. The LG also ...

Karnataka reports 9,746 new cases of COVID-19, 128 deaths

A total of 9,746 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 deaths have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The state also reported that 9,102 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.The state Health Department said the number of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020