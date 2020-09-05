Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of doing appeasement politics

Accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of appeasement politics, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that he is announcing government jobs to the kins of SC and ST persons killed in Bihar in view of the upcoming elections. The remark comes a day after Nitish announced that the state government will frame rules to give a government job to the next of kin of any SC or ST person who is killed in Bihar in a bid for the welfare and upliftment of the people belonging to SC and ST category.

"Since polls are round the corner, Nitish Kumar has announced government jobs to kin of SC/ST person killed in Bihar. Why shouldn't jobs be given to kin of people of OBC or general category who are killed? This is like encouraging the murder of SC/ST people," Yadav told reporters here. The RJD leader said that Bihar's unemployment rate is around 46 per cent, which is one of the highest across the country.

"Around 4.5 lakh posts are vacant in different departments of state government. If given a chance, our government will fill all the vacant posts and create new vacancies in proportion to population," Yadav said. The election on 243 Assembly seats of Bihar is due in October-November. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)