BJP announces 70-member steering committee ahead of assembly polls in Bihar

The BJP on Saturday announced a 70 -member election steering committee headed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly are due in October-November. Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will lead the poll campaign group.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:51 IST
The BJP on Saturday announced a 70 -member election steering committee headed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. The Union minister of state for home affairs has been made chairman-cum-convenor of the committee, while the party's state unit general secretary Devesh Kumar will be its co- convenor, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Union ministers R K Singh, Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey will be part of the 70-member team, he said. The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly are due in October-November.

Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will lead the poll campaign group. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey will be chairman- cum-convenor of the party's election management team, while Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar will chair the manifesto committee, Jaiswal said.

Bihar BJP has set a target to win three-fourth of seats for the NDA in the assembly polls..

