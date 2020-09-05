Left Menu
Free power DBT scheme will be beneficial for farmers: Botsa Satyanarayana

The free power Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme will be beneficial to the farmers, said Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday.

05-09-2020
Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The free power Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme will be beneficial to the farmers, said Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday. "DBT for free power is the decision taken in accordance with the Central government reforms. The DISCOMs (distribution companies) will set up power metres, farmers need not pay even a single paisa for that," Satyanarayana said at a press conference here.

He said that free power for farmers scheme was introduced by late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and now his son and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is following his footsteps and taking the scheme much ahead. The Minister further attacked TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for slamming the scheme and reminded him that he was full praise for the scheme prior to 2014.

Botsa claimed that Andhra Pradesh retained top position again in the country in Ease of Doing Business 2019 rankings, due to the incentives given by the then YSRCP government and bringing reforms in the power sector. (ANI)

