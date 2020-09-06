Left Menu
Development News Edition

'They are not alone': LGBT+ march against fear on German-Polish border

Chanting in defiance, with rainbow flags fluttering in a light breeze, the Pride marchers peacefully passed a small group of about 20 Polish counter-protesters, holding banners and singing hymns, as well as a van daubed in anti-LGBT+ slogans.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 01:05 IST
'They are not alone': LGBT+ march against fear on German-Polish border
President Andrzej Duda was re-elected in July after an acrimonious campaign in which he proposed a constitutional ban on same-sex adoption and LGBT+ education in schools. Image Credit: Wallpaperflare

Led by drag queens in glitter suits and towering high heels, some 2,000 demonstrators marched from Poland to Germany on Saturday in a landmark joint Pride parade to symbolically bridge the two countries' deepening divide over LGBT+ rights.

Amid fears of a possible attack by Polish nationalists, riot police lined the streets at the start of the parade and led the marchers slowly across a blue, steel arch bridge spanning the River Oder, which marks the border between Poland and Germany. Chanting in defiance, with rainbow flags fluttering in a light breeze, the Pride marchers peacefully passed a small group of about 20 Polish counter-protesters, holding banners and singing hymns, as well as a van daubed in anti-LGBT+ slogans.

"The only way we can change people opinions is through visibility," said Mewa Topolska, one of the organisers of the Pride march and a teacher living in Poland's Slubice, which sits directly opposite the German town of Frankfurt an der Oder. "We don't have full queer rights in Poland - and won't for a long time so the main (aim of the march) is (German) solidarity with the Polish side," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

While being gay, bisexual or trans is widely accepted in Germany, which allows same-sex marriage and adoption, Poland is the worst place to be LGBT+ in the European Union, according to ILGA-Europe, a regional advocacy group. LGBT+ rights are increasingly contested in Poland, with ruling party Law & Justice politicians and Catholic bishops denouncing them as a foreign "ideology" that threatens traditional social values.

President Andrzej Duda was re-elected in July after an acrimonious campaign in which he proposed a constitutional ban on same-sex adoption and LGBT+ education in schools. The Polish government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman said last month there was "no public policy or regulation restricting the civil rights of people with different sexual orientation in Poland".

"There's far more tolerance in Germany than in Poland," said Ed Lada, 64, a U.S. military veteran who came to support his LGBT+ friends, standing in the main square of Slubice, home to about 17,000 people, at the start of the march. "I don't think too many minds will be changed. But even if it's one or two, that's a change."

BORN DIFFERENT Slubice and Frankfurt an der Oder share a close history: they were one German town until, as part of the post-World War Two settlement, the east was given to Poland and renamed Slubice while the west became an East German border town in 1949.

Their paths have diverged in the last 75 years, particularly their nations' attitudes towards sexuality and gender identity. In Poland, same-sex couples cannot enter into civil partnerships and there is no specific law against homophobic hate crime.

About a third of Polish municipalities have declared themselves "LGBT free zones" and an activist who was arrested for damaging an anti-LGBT+ campaigner's van went on hunger strike last month to protest her imprisonment. Slubice is not a so-called LGBT-free zone and public opinion in both towns among those watching the march was broadly positive.

"No one should judge people according to their race, religion or (sexuality)," said Stella, a care worker in Frankfurt an der Oder, who declined to give her full name. "We are all born different and we don't choose how we are born."

The day passed peacefully, despite the presence of a van daubed with anti-LGBT slogans that have sparked tensions at other Polish Pride parades. The driver, waving rosary beads - used by Catholics to count their prayers - declined to be interviewed. "For me and my friends, the traditional family is very important, where there are the woman and the man and the children," said one anti-Pride protester.

"This is very fundamental for us." Having a strong sense of community was also at the heart of the parade for the LGBT+ marchers and their allies.

"We are here to have a good time, but also to show young people living in small towns that they can feel free and that they are not alone," said Lelita Petit, 28, a former drag queen who now works on a construction site. "We are here to cheer them up and let them know that they don't have to be afraid."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Belgium ease to 2-0 Nations League win over Denmark

Belgium enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win away to Denmark thanks to a goal in each half from Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens in their Nations League A Group 2 clash on Saturday. Kasper Hjulmands reign as Denmark coach got off to a bad start whe...

Two French soldiers killed, one injured in Mali - Presidency

Two French military personnel were killed while on an operation in Mali on Saturday when an improvised explosive device destroyed their armoured vehicle, the French Presidency said.According to the statement, a third soldier was injured in ...

Nationals agree to extension with GM Rizzo

Nearly a year after a stirring playoff run that ended with the franchises first World Series title, the Washington Nationals extended the contract of president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo. According to a report fro...

QB Smith makes Washington roster after leg injury

Continuing a remarkable comeback, quarterback Alex Smith earned a spot on the Washington Football Teams 53-man roster. Coach Ron Rivera said he threw Smith right into the middle of the fire in the final practices, putting him in 11-on-11 dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020