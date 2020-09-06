Nitish pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the Teachers' Day. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma also paid tributes at the portrait of Dr S Radhakrishnan in the CM's secretariat here, a statement said.

Education Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said two teachers of Bihar have been selected for National Teachers' Awards this year. Twenty teachers have also been selected for teachers' award in the state.