PDP expels Nazir Ahmad Yatoo over 'anti-party activities'

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said that it has expelled its leader Nazir Ahmad Yatoo from basic membership for his "anti-party activities and repeated acts of indiscipline".

"Taking a strong note of his anti-party activities and repeated acts of indiscipline, party's disciplinary committee today expelled Nazir Ahmad Yattoo from the basic membership of the Party," PDP tweeted.

Reportedly, the party had last week issued a notice to Yatoo over his reported comments in a TV show, saying his statement was not only against the basic values of the party, but was also derogatory in nature. (ANI)