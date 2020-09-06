Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin

Keita, 75, was hospitalised in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, six days after he was released from detention by the ruling junta, which seized power on Aug. 18. His former chief of staff, Mamadou Camara, told Reuters that Keita left Bamako on Saturday evening aboard a plane chartered by the United Arab Emirates at the request of Mali's ruling junta.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 03:39 IST
Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin

Ousted Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita left the country on Saturday for medical treatment in Abu Dhabi, an adviser said, as talks about a transition back to civilian rule following last month's military coup got off to a chaotic start. Keita, 75, was hospitalised in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, six days after he was released from detention by the ruling junta, which seized power on Aug. 18.

His former chief of staff, Mamadou Camara, told Reuters that Keita left Bamako on Saturday evening aboard a plane chartered by the United Arab Emirates at the request of Mali's ruling junta. "It is a medical visit of between 10 and 15 days," Camara said.

Keita's medical condition is unclear. He had a benign tumour removed from his neck in 2016. West African leaders, fearing the coup could set a precedent that would undermine their power and an international fight against Islamist militants in the wider Sahel region, initially insisted Keita be restored to power.

But they have since dropped that demand and are now calling for elections within a year: a timeline the junta, the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), has not committed to. Talks about the shape of the transition period opened on Saturday with hundreds of representatives from the junta, political parties and civil society groups attending an opening ceremony in Bamako.

But less than an hour after it began, supporters of the M5-RFP coalition, which led mass demonstrations against Keita before the coup, began to protest, accusing the junta of excluding them from most working groups. M5-RFP supporters in the conference hall shouted down the moderator onstage, bringing proceedings to a halt.

The moderator later announced that the M5-RFP would be able to participate in all of the working groups, which calmed the coalition's supporters and allowed the event to resume. The talks, which are also being held in regional capitals across Mali, are scheduled to continue on Sunday and then resume again late next week.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rival groups square off at Kentucky Derby as summer of protests grinds on

Armed supporters of the police and anti-racism protesters squared off near the famed Kentucky Derby horse race on Saturday, as dueling demonstrations over racial justice and policing continued to grind on across U.S. cities.As the afternoon...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1758 AUGER-ALIASSIME INTO LAST-16Felix Auger-Aliassime eased into the last-...

Israelis protest against PM as coronavirus infections spike

Thousands of Israelis protested outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, pressing ahead with a monthslong campaign demanding the embattled Israeli leader resign. The protest came as Israel is co...

New York attorney general to form grand jury to probe Rochester man's death

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Saturday her office would form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after Rochester police officers used a hood to restrain him. The Prude family and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020