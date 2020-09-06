Kesavananda Bharati was deeply attached to India's rich culture, great Constitution: PM Modi
Paying tributes to seer Kesavananda Bharati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered him for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. In a tweet, Modi said the spiritual leader was deeply attached to India's rich culture and great Constitution, and that he will continue to inspire generations.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 15:49 IST
Paying tributes to seer Kesavananda Bharati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered him for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. In a tweet, Modi said the spiritual leader was deeply attached to India's rich culture and great Constitution, and that he will continue to inspire generations. Kesavananda Bharati, a petitioner in a Supreme Court case that led to the landmark doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution, died in Kerala on Sunday. He was 79
The prime minister tweeted, "We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. "He was deeply attached to India's rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti." PTI KR RT
