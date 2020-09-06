Nitish Kumar to address JD(U)'s virtual rally on Monday

Left Menu
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar will address a virtual rally of the party on Monday to connect with people ahead of the state assembly polls due in October-November, a party leader said. A host of party leaders have visited various areas of the state capital and formally invited people to watch Kumar's address.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar will address a virtual rally of the party on Monday to connect with people ahead of the state assembly polls due in October-November, a party leader said. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, giant screens will be installed in public places across the state, where people will be able to watch the chief minister's address, senior JD(U) leader and minister Ashok Choudhary said on Sunday.

The program was earlier scheduled to be held on Sunday but it was rescheduled a day later due to the week-long state mourning following the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee on August 31. Kumar will address his first virtual rally at 11.30 am via the party's digital platform jdulive.com, which was launched on September 2.

"It will be our endeavour to connect with more and more people of the state through the digital platform," said Choudhary who is the state's building construction minister. A host of party leaders have visited various areas of the state capital and formally invited people to watch Kumar's address.

