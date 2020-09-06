Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong govt not bothered about rise in rape, atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan: BJP

Targeting the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan over the law-and-order situation, BJP state general secretary Madan Dilwar on Sunday alleged that cases of rape and atrocities against Dalits have increased but "the government is not bothered".

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 20:09 IST
Cong govt not bothered about rise in rape, atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Targeting the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan over the law-and-order situation, BJP state general secretary Madan Dilwar on Sunday alleged that cases of rape and atrocities against Dalits have increased but "the government is not bothered". He claimed that several incidents of rape of minors have happened in the state and the police were not lodging FIRs in most of the matters.

"Cases of atrocities against Dalits have increased in the 20 months of Congress rule which is a matter of serious concern. The government and police have failed to control the crime, and the criminals are fearless," the BJP MLA told reporters here. He said 11,151 cases of murder, attempt to murder, rape, molestation and other incidents were registered from December 2018 to July 2020 which raises a question mark on the government's handling of law and order.

Party secretary Jitendra Gothwal said that 6,794 cases of atrocities against Dalit were registered in Rajasthan in 2019 which is 47.47 per cent than in 2018. "If the government fails to control the situation, the BJP will launch an agitation in the coming days," he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

DMK opposes Governors' meet on National Education Policy

DMK President M K Stalin has opposed a conference of governors on the National Education Policy on Monday, alleging it went againstParliamentary democracy and hence unacceptable. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime MinisterNarendra Modi ...

Chirag Paswan slams Nitish ahead of LJP meet to decide ties with JD(U) in Bihar polls

The Lok Janshakti Party will hold a crucial meeting of its Bihar leaders on Monday to decide whether to fight against the JDU in the upcoming state assembly polls amid worsening ties between the two members of the ruling NDA. On the eve of ...

North East Delhi’s anti-CAA riots outcome of well-hatched conspiracy of accused: Court

A Delhi court has said the February 24 anti-CAA riots in North East Delhi, involving the murder of a head constable of the city police, was an outcome of a well-hatched conspiracy among rioters. Delhi Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushott...

Ajmer Dargah, several major temples to reopen in Rajasthan tomorrow

Some major religious places in Rajasthan, including the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, will reopen on Monday as per the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Centre in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has allowed religious places to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020