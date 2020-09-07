Left Menu
Telangana Assembly pays homage to Pranab Mukherjee

Hyderabad, Sep7 (PTI): Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy on Monday adjourned the House for Tuesday after the members unanimously passed two separate condolence motions mourning the deaths of former president Pranab Mukherjee and sitting TRS MLA S Ramalinga Reddy who died recently.

File photo

Hyderabad, Sep7 (PTI): Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy on Monday adjourned the House for Tuesday after the members unanimously passed two separate condolence motions mourning the deaths of former president Pranab Mukherjee and sitting TRS MLA S Ramalinga Reddy who died recently. Moving the motion for Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Reddy said the political doyen played a crucial role in Telangana formation as the head of a committee appointed by then UPA Government on the statehood issues.

"Not only as a troubleshooter, but also he is known as man for all seasons," KCR heaped praise. The ministers and members who spoke for the motion recalled the former president's role in the formation of Telangana State.

The CM later moved a separate motion to condole the death of Dubbaka legislator who passed away due to illness on August6. The House observed two minutes silence for Mukherjee.

The assembly also mourned the deaths of former members who died recently. Before beginning the session, the Speaker announced the Dos and Donts for members and others who enter the Assembly premises in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Srinivas Reddy said all the members should get their body temperature examined every day and if anyone is suffering from cough, cold or fever,they should refrain themselves from coming to the Assembly. He advised the members to use santisers kept at various locations in the Assembly from time to time.PTI GDKBN WELCOME GDKBN WELCOME

