Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus activist goes missing, colleagues fear detention

The Interior Ministry said 633 people were detained Sunday for taking part in unsanctioned protests. Targeting the protest leaders, Belarusian prosecutors have opened a criminal probe of the Coordination Council that opposition activists set up after the election to try to negotiate a transition of power.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:34 IST
Belarus activist goes missing, colleagues fear detention

A leading opposition activist and several other members of an opposition council in Belarus went missing Monday and their colleagues feared they were detained as part of the authorities' efforts to squelch nearly a month of protests against the re-election of the country's authoritarian leader. Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with President Alexander Lukashenko on a transition of power, was reportedly put on a minibus in the capital, Minsk, and driven away by unidentified people.

Her disappearance follows a massive rally Sunday that drew an estimated 100,000 protesters pushing for the resignation of Lukashenko, who extended his 26-year rule in the Aug. 9 election that the opposition sees as rigged. A council member, Maxim Znak, said Kolesnikova's colleagues fear she was detained. Two other members of the council also couldn't be reached on Monday, according to Znak.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius tweeted that Kolesnikova's disappearance is part of the Belarusian authorities' effort to “cynically eliminate one by one” and called for her immediate release. The Belarusian Interior Ministry said it hasn't detained Kolesnikova, while other law enforcement agencies have kept mum.

After a brutal crackdown in the first few days after the vote that stoked international outrage and swelled the ranks of protesters, the authorities have switched to threats and selective arrests of opposition activists and demonstrators. Sunday's demonstrations in Minsk and other cities went on despite the authorities' warning that participants could face reprisals. The Interior Ministry said 633 people were detained Sunday for taking part in unsanctioned protests.

Targeting the protest leaders, Belarusian prosecutors have opened a criminal probe of the Coordination Council that opposition activists set up after the election to try to negotiate a transition of power. Two of its members were given 10-day jail sentences on charges of staging unsanctioned protests last week. One of them, Olga Kovalkova, said she was pressured to leave for Poland over the weekend after being threatened with a longer jail term. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger in the election, who moved to Lithuania a day after the vote under pressure from authorities, said Monday that Kolesnikova's disappearance marked another attempt by the government to intimidate the opposition.

“It's an attempt to derail the work of the Coordination Council, but we will not be stopped,” she said. “The more they try to scare us, the more people will take to the streets. We will continue our struggle and push for the release of all political prisoners and a new, fair election.” Last week, Kolesnikova announced the creation of a new party, Together. She said the move will help overcome the current crisis, but the party founders' call for constitutional changes has stunned some other opposition council members, who argued that it could divert attention from the main goal of pushing for Lukashenko to step down.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BJP doesn't support Kangana's statement, says Fadnavis

Actor Kangana Ranaut had made a wrong statement, but it is the responsibility of the government to protect her in the land of law, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Monday. He said even terrorists have to be provided security...

Inter-district bus service resumes from Chennai's Koyambedu bus stand

Inter-district bus service has resumed from Chennais Koyambedu bus stand in accordance with the recent announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami. Travellers were asked to check temperature and given hand sanitizers by transpor...

Charlie Hebdo uncowed after attacks - but now with bodyguards

More than five years after Islamist militants killed 12 of their colleagues, staff at French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo say they re-published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad to tell the world they are still standing - albeit with a s...

Bullmen Realty's first-of-its-kind shield to benefit more than 100,000 homeseekers in Delhi NCR

New Delhi India, September 7 ANINewsVoir Launched last week, Bullmen Guarantee Offer aims to help more than 100,000 home seekers in Delhi NCR apart from similar number of commercial real estate buyers and investors. Bullmen Realty India, on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020