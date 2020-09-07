Nitish highlights NDA govt development works; compares it with RJD s 15 years rule

Left Menu
PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:35 IST
Kickstarting JD(U) campaign for Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday highlighted the development works done by his government in the past 15 years and asked party workers to tell new generation about the difference between the NDA and the RJD regimes. Kumar raked up the issue of former minister Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai, estranged wife of RJD president Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Their marriage has broken and the matter is pending in a Patna court. Kumar also refered about Jai Vardhan Yadav, grandson of former union minister Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav.

Chandrika Rai and Jai Vardhan Yadav, both RJD MLAs and hailing from yadav caste, recently switched over to JD(U). Kumar was addressing partys virtual rally named "Nischay Samvad" which was broadcast live through newly launched digital platform jdulive.com from Karpoori Thakur Sabhagar (conference hall) at the party office here.

The rally was also available on facebook, twitter and TV channels. Thakur was a veteran socialist leader who served as chief minister of Bihar.

"I want to know what happened with former CM Daroga Prasad Rais son Chandrika Rai and his daughter Aishwarya Rai. What kind of treatment was meted out to Aishwarya Rai.

"She is well educated. People talk on education and see what happened to educated people. This is a family matter on which I do not want to say anything, Kumar said taking an apparent dig at the RJD supremo and his family. Stating that the state has witnessed an all-round development during the NDAs 15 years rule, Kumar said that law and order, education, health, road, energy, agriculture etc. witnessed a noticeable change during the period.

He talked about prohibition in Bihar and made it clear that its going to stay in the state till he is in power. Kumar cited the central government data of 2018 to show that Bihars law and order situation was much better than many other states.

Bihar stands at 23rd rank in overall crime figures while it figures 33rd in rape cases and 29th in crime against women in the latest report of the Union government, he said to drive home the point..

