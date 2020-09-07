Left Menu
Bar Council urges CJ to permit them file cases physically

The council said many advocates were facing financial crisis in view of functioning of only virtual courts and non- opening of full fledged physical courts. This has resulted in the advocates, along with the litigant public, facing inconvenience and hardship, it said.

07-09-2020
The Karnataka State Bar Council on Monday urged the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, to permit them file cases physically as done prior to the lockdown. This was among a slew of resolutions passed at the Council's meet here to discuss ways to restore normality in functioning of courts in Karnataka.

The Council, in a statement at the conclusion of the meeting, said advocates have requested it to urge the Chief Justice grant them permission to file cases physically as done prior to the lockdown and to appear in courts in person. The council said many advocates were facing financial crisis in view of functioning of only virtual courts and non- opening of full fledged physical courts.

This has resulted in the advocates, along with the litigant public, facing inconvenience and hardship, it said. That apart, lawyers requested that they be permitted to take their vehicles to the Court campus and make necessary arrangements like typists, cafeteria and notaries for smooth functioning of Courts, with all safety measures in place.

Bar Council sources said many judicial officers, lower staff and advocates had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in closure of court halls for sanitisation.

