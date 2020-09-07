Left Menu
Development News Edition

Julian Assange in UK court fighting extradition to US

The fresh indictment contains 18 charges, including plotting to hack computers and conspiring to obtain and disclose national defence information. Wearing a dark suit, tie and white shirt, Assange sat behind a glass security screen at the back of the court and spoke only to say that he did not consent to his extradition.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:59 IST
Julian Assange in UK court fighting extradition to US
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, who faces charges of computer hacking and espionage in the US, on Monday returned to a UK court to fight his extradition to the US. The 49-year-old Australian national, who has been in Belmarsh Prison for 16 months, is wanted over the publication of classified documents in 2010 and 2011 and faces a possible penalty of 175 years in jail if convicted on being extradited to the US. He appeared before the Old Bailey court in London where the court was informed of his formal re-arrest on a new indictment issued in June, during the coronavirus lockdown, by the US government. The fresh indictment contains 18 charges, including plotting to hack computers and conspiring to obtain and disclose national defence information.

Wearing a dark suit, tie and white shirt, Assange sat behind a glass security screen at the back of the court and spoke only to say that he did not consent to his extradition. James Lewis, the barrister acting for the US authorities, accuses Assange's lawyers of conducting a defence consisting of "an attack upon the President of the United States (which) ignores the institutional competencies of the agencies relevant to this case, the Constitution of the United States and the independence of its courts".

"Neither mental health problems, nor Asperger syndrome prevented Assange's solicitation of, and orchestration of, the leaking of materials from the highest levels of government and state agencies, apparently on a global scale," he said. Edward Fitzgerald, the barrister representing Assange, asserted that the prosecution was "being pursued for ulterior political motives and not in good faith". He said he had not seen his client in person for six months in part due to the pandemic – and he told the court the latest indictment had been made "at the 11th hour" without warning.

However, a bid to rule out the new charges failed as the judge ruled they must be heard in the context of the extradition request. Julian Assange's partner, Stella Moris, who gave birth to their two children while he had sought refuge in the Ecuador embassy in London, went to Downing Street on Monday morning in an attempt to deliver a Reporters Without Borders petition against the extradition.

Meanwhile, crowds of supporters gathered outside the Old Bailey court, including Assange's father John Shipton who said his son was being unfairly targeted. "Julian has two young children, what concerns me today is the rights of those children," he said.

Assange is accused of encouraging Chelsea Manning, a US army intelligence analyst, to steal classified documents, which allegedly included assistance to crack a password on US defence department computers. The documents related to prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay, US state department cables and Iraq rules of engagement files. Assange's lawyers say a victory for the US government would set a precedent for the prosecution of foreign journalists.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin-critic Navalny

Britains foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he had summoned Russias ambassador to the UK to express his concern at the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Today the UK summoned Russias Ambassador to the UK to register deep concern a...

Team on right track: Misbah-ul-Haq satisfied with process

After losing the Test series 1-0 and levelling the T20I series 1-1 against England, Pakistan head coach Mishbah-ul-Haq on Monday said the team is on the right track and he is satisfied with the process despite undesired results. There is al...

Voda Idea to seek shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh cr

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said it will seek shareholders approval to raise borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore, at the annual general meeting AGM scheduled to be held on September 30. Shareholders of the company, w...

Eagles make McCown oldest practice-squad player ever

The Philadelphia Eagles made 41-year-old quarterback Josh McCown the oldest practice-squad player in NFL history. The team announced his signing Sunday afternoon with little fanfare, simply listing his name among the 16 signees to the squad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020