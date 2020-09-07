Left Menu
Punjab govt to give 50,000 COVID care kits to patients

At kit, costing Rs 1,700 each, includes an oximeter, digital thermometer, face masks and necessary medication. The move is part of the state government’s endeavour to ensure complete medical care on patients’ doorstep, thus facilitating their early and complete recovery from the disease, a government statement said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:10 IST
Punjab govt to give 50,000 COVID care kits to patients
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government will give 50,000 COVID care kits free of cost to patients in hospitals and home isolation to ensure their better treatment. At kit, costing Rs 1,700 each, includes an oximeter, digital thermometer, face masks and necessary medication.

The move is part of the state government's endeavour to ensure complete medical care on patients' doorstep, thus facilitating their early and complete recovery from the disease, a government statement said. A spokesperson said the specially designed kits will also include a steamer, hand sanitiser besides 60 'giloy' tablets, thirty Vitamin C and four Vitamin D3 tablets.

