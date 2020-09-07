KPs raise 'political reservation', permanent rehabilitation issues during meet with LG

The displaced Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) on Monday batted strongly for "political reservation", permanent rehabilitation of the community and retrieval of their encroached properties in Kashmir during a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here. Sinha, who reached out to the displaced KPs in their biggest township here, assured them that he would genuinely and rationally try to address their problems.

"Welfare of every section of the society and each community, besides safeguarding the rights of the people of J-K, is the topmost priority of the UT government," He said during his visit to the Jagti township. To bring a new era of development in J-K, the present government is working on the agenda of equitable and holistic development, the Lt Governor said.

The residents of the township apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of the Kashmiri Pandit community, including their permanent rehabilitation, enhancement of relief amount, financial package for KPs for facilitating entrepreneurship and business, compensation for damaged properties and retrieval of encroached properties in the valley, officials said. The residents submitted a written memorandum to the Lt Governor flagging various issues of importance.

"We have put the demand of granting political reservation on three seats for KPs in assembly elections. We also demanded permanent rehabilitation of KPs in a town or a smart city in Kashmir and restoration of all properties in the valley," said one of the KP leaders, The Lt Governor observed that he would examine the issues raised by the people and assured them that instead of making hollow promises and announcements, he would genuinely and rationally try to address their problems, the officials said. Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor reached out to some protesting KPs who were not allowed to move inside the complex due to coronavirus SoPs.

As the Sinha arrived at the township to take part in a programme at the community centre, some KPs held protests and raised slogans demanding justice from the administration. "We want justice. They did not allow us. There should be one member each from Jagti blocks to interact with the LG," said one of the protesters. said.

The LG came out of the hall and walked straight towards the gate of the complex to meet KPs, officials said. He told the protesting KPs that two members among them should come to the Raj Bhavan to brief him about their grievances, they said.

The residents were appreciative of the approach of the LG. "We have never seen this happening. He not only visited us at Jagti, but also sought to know why are protesting," a woman said. Jagti township, on the outskirts of Jammu city, is home to over 5,000 Kashmiri Pandit families.