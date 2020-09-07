Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany calls on Lukashenko to clarify whereabouts of protest leader Kolesnikova

Almost a month into mass protests against the outcome of the contest, in which Lukashenko claimed victory to prolong his 26-year-old rule, the EU aims to punish the government crackdown and support calls for new elections. Maas said the continued arrests of and violence against opposition members and demonstrators were unacceptable.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 23:16 IST
Germany calls on Lukashenko to clarify whereabouts of protest leader Kolesnikova
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Germany has called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to clarify what happened to protest leader Maria Kolesnikova following reports that the opposition politician was detained by unidentified masked men in Minsk on Monday morning. Kolesnikova, a member of the opposition coordination council, is the last of three female politicians left in Belarus who joined forces before an Aug. 9 presidential election to try to challenge veteran incumbent Lukashenko.

"We are very concerned about Ms. Kolesnikova. We demand clarity about the whereabouts and the release of all political prisoners in Belarus," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in comments tweeted by the foreign ministry. Germany, which currently holds the rotating European Union presidency, is working "at full speed" on a package of EU sanctions against the leaders in Belarus, Maas added.

Three EU diplomats told Reuters earlier on Monday that the EU aims to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarus officials, including the interior minister, by mid-September in response to the election that the West says was rigged. Almost a month into mass protests against the outcome of the contest, in which Lukashenko claimed victory to prolong his 26-year-old rule, the EU aims to punish the government crackdown and support calls for new elections.

Maas said the continued arrests of and violence against opposition members and demonstrators were unacceptable. "Anyone who sees the pictures of the peaceful demonstrations from Minsk cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that people are demanding a change in politics and leadership style," Maas said.

Germany and other European countries have repeatedly asked Lukashenko to start a political dialogue with the opposition, but this demand has been ignored, Maas said. "If Mr. Lukashenko does not change his course, we in the EU will react," Maas added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...

UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travellers as cases rise

The UK on Monday recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new islands policy that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands, including Crete. Mykonos and Santorini, to sel...

Police in BJD MP s house after distress call from estranged wife

A police team rushed to BJD MP Anubhav Mohantys house here on Monday following a distress call by his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini, who has filed a case of domestic violence against him, a senior police official said. Varsha is now f...

Soccer-Greenwood and Foden out of England squad after breach of quarantine

England manager Gareth Southgate said both Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will play no part in Tuesdays Nations League game in Denmark after breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland.Speaking at a news conference, Southgate said they had both...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020