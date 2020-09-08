Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI probe to bring out truth behind death of Sushant: Nitish in virtual rally

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has come as a shock to millions of fans of the Patna- born actor, inside Bihar and elsewhere, and the CBI probe is expected to bring out the truth behind it and ensure justice, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-09-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 00:41 IST
CBI probe to bring out truth behind death of Sushant: Nitish in virtual rally
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has come as a shock to millions of fans of the Patna- born actor, inside Bihar and elsewhere, and the CBI probe is expected to bring out the truth behind it and ensure justice, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday. Kumar, who was addressing a virtual rally here which marked the commencement of JD(U)'s campaign for the upcoming assembly polls, made a reference to the deceased actor towards the end of his more than an hour-long speech.

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. "The death of the young actor had caused grief not only to his family but also to millions of his fans who reside in Bihar and elsewhere. His father lodged an FIR in Patna when he found that an appropriate investigation was not taking place (in Mumbai)," said Kumar in a veiled attack on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.

"Finally, when the bereaved father sought a CBI inquiry, we wasted no time in recommending it and the Centre, thankfully, gave its assent in good time. Now, we can hope that justice will be done in the matter," said the JD(U) chief, who seeks his fourth consecutive term in power in Bihar. The actor's father KK Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station here and leveled various allegations against actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with his death.

These had triggered a tug of war between the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra with the latter questioning the former's "jurisdiction" in the matter. Things reached a flashpoint when a young IPS officer from Patna was forcibly quarantined hours after reaching Mumbai where he was supposed to lead a Bihar police team in investigating the case.

The Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe was frowned upon by the Uddhav Thackeray regime which dubbed the move as one taken with a "political motive". The Shiv Sena, of which Thackeray is the president, had alleged that Kumar was trying to cash in on the immense sympathy generated for Rajput during the assembly elections, a charge rebutted by the ruling NDA in Bihar.

Kumar spoke about the deceased actor in course of paying tributes to a host of public figures who lost their lives recently, including former President Pranab Mukherjee. The chief minister, whose speech was peppered with references to Lalu Prasad, took a swipe at the jailed RJD chief over a recent post on the latter's official twitter handle in which the current regime was called a "bhaar" (burden) on Bihar.

"We may be bhaar. But you are andar (inside; also used as a pun for imprisonment). And the people of Bihar have no regrets over that. They are very much relieved," quipped the JD(U) chief.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NHL: No positive tests for sixth straight week

The NHL had no positive COVID-19 tests for the sixth straight week, the league announced Monday. A total of 2,534 tests were administered from Aug. 30-Sept. 5, with all 52 members of each clubs traveling parties, including players, tested d...

S.African retailer Clicks' stores face protests over ads seen as racist

Demonstrators damaged seven of South African drug retailer Clicks Groups shops on Monday and forced more than 400 to close during protests over what they said was a racist advertisement. The advert by TRESemm, a Unilever Plc brand, showed a...

China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules

China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleschina-to-...

Car used by molester found; accused still absconding

The police on Monday said that they are yet to arrest the man allegedly involved in molesting and pushing a woman off a moving car besides hitting another woman with it, but seized the high-end vehicle used in the crime from Purba Jadavpur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020