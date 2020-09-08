Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden and Trump go on the offensive as U.S. campaign enters final stretch

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 04:33 IST
Biden and Trump go on the offensive as U.S. campaign enters final stretch

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden took rhetorical swipes at each other on Monday as the presidential campaign entered its traditional homestretch on the U.S. Labor Day holiday. Trump described Biden, whom he trails in national polls, as a threat to the economy and "stupid," while Biden took aim at Trump's reported disparaging of fallen troops.

At a White House news conference, Trump said: "Biden and his very liberal running mate (Kamala Harris), the most liberal person in Congress by the way - is not a competent person in my opinion, would destroy this country and would destroy this economy." He also called Biden "stupid." Trump has frequently referred to the former vice president as "Sleepy Joe."

Trump pushed back again against a report in The Atlantic that he had referred to fallen U.S. soldiers as "suckers" and "losers," calling it "a hoax." The story has dominated news coverage for days and threatens Trump's support among veterans and military members, a key voting bloc. "There's nobody that has more respect for not only our military, but for people that gave their lives in the military," Trump said.

Biden cited the reported remarks while campaigning in the electoral battleground state of Pennsylvania. Referring to his son Beau Biden, who served in Iraq as a member of the Delaware National Guard and died of brain cancer in 2015, he said: “Beau was wasn't a loser or a sucker. ... He served with heroes."

Biden's visit to Pennsylvania on Monday kicked off a flurry of travel to battleground states this week by both Biden and Trump as some opinion polls show the race tightening with less than 60 days to go until the Nov. 3 election. With the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over racism and police brutality commanding attention in recent months, Biden is seeking to maintain his edge by painting the Republican president as an ineffectual leader who thrives on chaos and has left the working class behind.

Trump has struggled to change the contours of the campaign despite highly charged rhetoric on racial polarization and "law and order" intended to motivate his base and draw new supporters in suburban parts of key swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. LABOR ENDORSEMENTS

Biden met with union leaders in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania capital, and spoke virtually with the leader of the largest federation of U.S. labor unions, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. He also took questions from union workers and met earlier in the day with union members who served in the U.S. military. Biden’s campaign also announced the endorsements of three unions: the Laborers’ International Union of North America, the International Union of Elevator Constructors and the National Federation of Federal Employees.

Biden promised to be the "strongest labor president" in the history of the country, vowing to hold executives legally accountable if they interfere with union organizing, and to raise the minimum wage and strengthen the National Labor Relations Board. "Folks have figured out that it’s not the financial wizards of Wall Street that make this country run. It’s you, the essential workers," Biden said during the virtual event with Trumka.

Trump said that if Biden were elected, the Democrat would mandate another economic shutdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. "Biden's plan for the China virus is to shut down the entire U.S. economy," Trump said. "He'd be laying off tens of millions of workers and causing countless deaths from suicide, substance abuse, depression, heart disease and other very serious illnesses."

Trump plans to visit North Carolina, Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania later in the week, all considered crucial to both candidates' chances of victory. Polls in Pennsylvania, which Trump won narrowly in 2016, have consistently put Biden in the lead, but averages show that margin narrowing to roughly 4 to 5 percentage points, down from about 8 points in late June. Biden is scheduled to be back in Pennsylvania on Friday.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's concert for the dead goes online during pandemic

The studio lights dim, the band begins to strum, and its showtime for a Singapore getai concert - a popular form of entertainment in southeast Asia that features songs, skits and over-the-top costumes to celebrate the dead. Because of the c...

Demanding justice, feminist activists occupy offices in Mexico

Feminist activists and family members of the missing ramped up a protest at the main offices of Mexicos human rights commission on Monday, after occupying the building last week to draw attention to kidnapped persons and attacks targeting w...

Last 2 journalists working for Australian media leave China

The last two journalists working for Australian media in China have left the country after police demanded interviews with them, the Australian government and Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Tuesday. ABCs Bill Birtles and The Austr...

Ecuador ratifies sentence against Correa, blocking vice presidential bid

An Ecuadorian court on Monday upheld an eight-year prison sentence against former President Rafael Correa for breaking campaign finance laws, blocking him from participating as a vice presidential candidate in the 2021 election. Correa, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020