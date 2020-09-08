U'khand BJP chief discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, who was admitted to the Doon Hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus infection, was discharged on Tuesday, the party said

However, he will remain quarantined at home for 10 days on the advice of doctors and will not meet anyone during the period, state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said

Bhagat had been admitted to the Doon Hospital on August 30 after testing positive for COVID-19, he said, adding party workers and office bearers have expressed hope that Bhagat will soon recover fully and resume his organisational responsibilities.