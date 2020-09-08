U'khand BJP chief discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

U'khand BJP chief discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatmentPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:39 IST
Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, who was admitted to the Doon Hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus infection, was discharged on Tuesday, the party said
However, he will remain quarantined at home for 10 days on the advice of doctors and will not meet anyone during the period, state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said
Bhagat had been admitted to the Doon Hospital on August 30 after testing positive for COVID-19, he said, adding party workers and office bearers have expressed hope that Bhagat will soon recover fully and resume his organisational responsibilities.
