Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special summary revision of electoral rolls in Pondy from Nov 16

The Department of Elections in Puducherry on Tuesday announced special summary revision of photo electoral rolls will begin on November 16. The CEO said all claims and objections would be disposed of by January 5, 2021 and final publication of electoral rolls is scheduled for January 20, 2021. All those who complete 18 years as on January 1, 2021 are eligible for enrolment.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:17 IST
Special summary revision of electoral rolls in Pondy from Nov 16

The Department of Elections in Puducherry on Tuesday announced special summary revision of photo electoral rolls will begin on November 16. Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh said in a release that as per the direction of the Election Commission, summary revision of photo electoral rolls for the union territory would begin on November 11 keeping January 1, 2021 as qualifying date for all the 30 Assembly segments here.

He said the integrated draft electoral rolls would be published on November 16. Claims or objections can be filed between November 16 and December 12.

Special camps would be held on November 28 and 29 (Saturday and Sunday) and also on December 12 and 13 (Saturday and Sunday). The CEO said all claims and objections would be disposed of by January 5, 2021 and final publication of electoral rolls is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

All those who complete 18 years as on January 1, 2021 are eligible for enrolment. Electors residing abroad and not having acquired citizenship of the country where they are residing are among those eligible for enrolment.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

Iran has begun to build a hall in the heart of the mountains near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Irans nuclear chief said on Tuesday.It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was dam...

HP assembly session: Cong seeks package for small traders, taxi operators

The Himachal Pradesh Congress unit sought a package for small traders and taxi operators during the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly on Tuesday. Participating in the discussion on an adjournment motion moved u...

RPF disrupts 'Real Mango' software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

The Railway Protection Force has disrupted the use of illegal software Real Mango for cornering confirmed train reservation during the coronavirus pandemic and made 50 arrests in an investigation spanning West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujar...

Poor quality environments contribute to 13 per cent of deaths in Europe: Environment Agency

Brussels Belgium, September 8 ANISputnik Poor environmental conditions in European countries contribute to as much as one in eight deaths, a report on the environmental risks to health released by the European Environment Agency EEA release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020