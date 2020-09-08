Special summary revision of electoral rolls in Pondy from Nov 16

The Department of Elections in Puducherry on Tuesday announced special summary revision of photo electoral rolls will begin on November 16. Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh said in a release that as per the direction of the Election Commission, summary revision of photo electoral rolls for the union territory would begin on November 11 keeping January 1, 2021 as qualifying date for all the 30 Assembly segments here.

He said the integrated draft electoral rolls would be published on November 16. Claims or objections can be filed between November 16 and December 12.

Special camps would be held on November 28 and 29 (Saturday and Sunday) and also on December 12 and 13 (Saturday and Sunday). The CEO said all claims and objections would be disposed of by January 5, 2021 and final publication of electoral rolls is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

All those who complete 18 years as on January 1, 2021 are eligible for enrolment. Electors residing abroad and not having acquired citizenship of the country where they are residing are among those eligible for enrolment.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI