Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI MP writes to PM against panel to review book on India’s freedom struggle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:03 IST
CPI MP writes to PM against panel to review book on India’s freedom struggle

Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and suspend the three-member committee established by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) to review the entries in the 'Dictionary of Martyrs: India's Freedom Struggle 1857-1947'

“In another brazen attempt to re-write the history of the Indian freedom struggle and discredit the contributions of freedom fighters who did not subscribe to the ideologies of the current ruling party, the Indian Council of Historical Research has constituted a 3-member committee to review entries in the ‘Dictionary of Martyrs: India’s Freedom Struggle 1857-1947’," he said in his letter. "Based on a 2016 report submitted to the ICHR by politically motivated individuals calling for the exclusion of Communist and Muslim martyrs, the ICHR’s actions are deeply worrying and must be stopped immediately,” he said

The CPI leader said the 2016 report incorrectly argues for the exclusion of Communist martyrs of the PunnapraVayalar-Karivelloor and Kavumbayi agitations as well as of Muslim freedom fighters who lost their lives in the Wagon Tragedy and Malabar rebellion. He said the contributions of these Communist martyrs are widely recognized by the people of Kerala and are a source of inspiration for the youth, adding that their death anniversaries are passionately commemorated across the state each year. “These young men and women who laid down their life to resist colonial rule were integral to India’s struggle for Independence and attempts to re-write the history of India for petty political gains are condemned and will be resisted. “I urge you to immediately intervene in this matter and suspend the review committee established by the ICHR. As Prime Minister of India and a constitutional representative it is incumbent on you to prevent any attempts that seek to communalise our history and disturb the social fabric of the nation,” he said. The soft copy of the book was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. It sparked off a controversy over the inclusion of Malabar Rebellion leaders Variamkunnath Kunhamed Haji and Ali Musliyar as freedom fighters. This led to a decision to form a three-member panel to review the entries in the book.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro services on Blue, Pink Lines to resume from Sept 9

Two days after Delhi Metro trains hit the track on Yellow Line, operations on Blue Line and Pink Lines will resume from Wednesday as part of the Stage-I of graded resumption of Metro services. Services will be available on both of these lin...

BMC accuses Kangana of illegal construction, she alleges intimidation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday pasted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow, claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permissions. While the civic body issued a stop-w...

Two ISIS operatives plead guilty before Delhi court

Two remorseful people have pleaded guilty before a Delhi court in a case of criminal conspiracy by the ISIS to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youth through different social media platforms to carry out acts of terror in th...

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020