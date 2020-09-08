These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DES2 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan: 7 more COVID-19 fatalities taking death toll to 1,158; tally of cases rises to 93,257 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the death toll to 1,158, while 721 new cases pushed the state's tally to 93,257, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES19 RJ-BTP-KATARIA BTP disturbing religious, social amity in tribal areas: Kataria Jaipur: Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday accused the BTP of disturbing religious and social amity in tribal areas, a charge denied by the party. . DES39 UP-LOCKDOWN-2NDLD MARKETS UP lifts weekend curbs on markets Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement. .

DES30 UP-TOXIC-GAS-LD DEATHS Five die after inhaling toxic gas in UP's Gonda Gonda (UP): Five people died here on Tuesday after being exposed to toxic gas in a well where locals used to dump garbage, police said. . DES4 UP-LYNCH Man beaten to death over rumour that he was selling his 16-yr-old daughter Lucknow: A man died after being allegedly beaten up by some people in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh over accusations that he was trying to sell his teenage daughter, police said on Tuesday. .

DES10 UP-FIR-CLIP Man booked for threatening UP cabinet minister Moti Singh Pratapgarh (UP): Police have booked a man here for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Moti Singh in a video clip that has been widely shared on social media. . DES16 UP-IPS-SUSPENSION UP govt suspends Allahabad SSP Lucknow:Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Allahabad Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit on Tuesday for his failure to control crime and corruption and maintain law and order, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi. .

DES44 NCR-BUILDERS-LD SHOT Noida: 2 property dealers shot dead in car Noida (UP):Two property dealers were shot dead at a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida with police suspecting a link to an old rivalry behind the act, officials said on Tuesday. . DES58 PB-VIRUS-CASES 67 deaths, 1,964 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh:Punjab health authorities on Tuesday reported 67 coronavirus deaths and 1,964 fresh cases, pushing the state's numbers to 1,990 fatalities and 67,547 infections, according to a medical bulletin. .

DES18 HP-VIRUS-CASES Three more COVID-19 deaths in Himachal Pradesh; tally crosses 7,700-mark Shimla: Three more people died of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 58, while 43 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 7,704. . DES55 UKD-VIRUS 12 deaths, 658 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand; total tally 26,094 Dehradun: Twelve more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as 658 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection tally to 26,094, according to a Health Department bulletin. .

DES26 UKD-INDIA-CHINA-LAC Uttarakhand: Committed to serve country, say villagers near Sino-India border Pithoragarh (U'khand): Amid tensions on the Line of Actual Control between India and China, villagers in border areas of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh recalled the 1962 War and said they were committed to serve the country. . DES9 UKD-BADRINATH-BEAUTIFICATION Uttarakhand to present Badrinath beautification master plan worth over Rs 400 crore to PMO Dehradun:The Uttarakhand government will present its master plan worth Rs 424 crore for the beautification of Badrinath and expansion of facilities for devotees around the Himalayan temple to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday, official sources said here.