Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican senators propose reform to key U.S. tech liability shield

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 03:43 IST
Republican senators propose reform to key U.S. tech liability shield

Three Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced the latest legislation targeting a federal law that largely exempts tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from legal liability for the material their users post.

The bill from Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce; Senator Lindsey Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senator Marsha Blackburn, who sits on both committees, is titled the 'Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act.' There are mounting calls to reform Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. Lawmakers have complained about Big Tech's content moderation decisions and the legal immunity the companies enjoy has come under severe scrutiny.

"For too long, social media platforms have hidden behind Section 230 protections to censor content that deviates from their beliefs," Wicker said in a statement. Graham aired similar concerns, saying social media companies routinely censor content considered valid political speech.

In a tweet early on Tuesday, President Donald Trump urged Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to repeal the legal shield. "Why does Twitter leave phony pictures like this up, but take down Republican/Conservative pictures and statements that are true? Mitch must fight back and repeal Section 230, immediately. Stop biased Big Tech before they stop you!," Trump said, referring to an image that transposed McConnell's face onto that of a Russian guard in Moscow's Red Square.

In May, Trump signed an executive order that seeks new regulatory oversight of tech firms' content moderation decisions and backed legislation to scrap or weaken Section 230. Trump took that action after Twitter tagged the president's unsubstantiated tweets about claims of fraud in mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact-check the posts.

There are several other pieces of legislation targeting Section 230 doing the rounds, including one from Democratic Senator Brian Schatz and No. 2 Senate Republican John Thune and another from Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea's Kim to reconsider year-end projects in wake of typhoon damage -state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he will reconsider year-end projects after a typhoon battered several areas of the country, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. Kim made the announcement in a meeting of the ruling Workers Party on T...

TV's 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to end after 14 years

The American television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021 after 14 years, the E network said on Tuesday. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, ...

Broncos to sell 5,700 seats for second home game

The Denver Broncos and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that approximately 5,700 fans will be allowed to attend their second home game of the season, a Sept. 27 clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That amount is...

ED issues notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri over Kerala gold smuggling, Bengaluru drug cases

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday issued a notice to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPIM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, directing him to appear its Kochi office tomorrow in connection with gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020