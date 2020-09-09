Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian police raid opposition group and its allies ahead of local elections

Police carried out searches at the group's offices as well as at the homes of seven people in the regions of Vladimir, Ivanovo and Tatarstan who are either competing at the elections or helping with the campaigns, Open Russia said. Police also searched the editorial office in Moscow of MBKh, a media outlet financed by Khodorkovsky, it said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:46 IST
Russian police raid opposition group and its allies ahead of local elections

Police carried out searches on Wednesday at the Open Russia opposition group's office in Moscow and the homes of several opposition activists running in local elections this weekend, raids that the Kremlin's critics described as intimidation. The Open Russia group financed by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky said the police searches were taking place as part of an old criminal investigation into Yukos, a defunct oil giant once owned by Khodorkovsky.

Some opposition activists have joined forces to compete in local elections across Russia on Sunday as part of a group called the United Democrats, hoping to get a toehold in regional politics that is dominated by the United Russia ruling party. Police carried out searches at the group's offices as well as at the homes of seven people in the regions of Vladimir, Ivanovo and Tatarstan who are either competing at the elections or helping with the campaigns, Open Russia said.

Police also searched the editorial office in Moscow of MBKh, a media outlet financed by Khodorkovsky, it said. "It's obvious the independent candidates and United Democrats' offices are not linked to Yukos, this is an act of pressure and lawlessness from the state in United Russia's interest..." said Anastasiya Burakova, an Open Russia activist.

On Tuesday, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny running for the city council in the city of Novosibirsk said an assailant had burst into his group's campaign office and smashed a bottle containing a chemical fluid on the floor. Russia's treatment of President Vladimir Putin's political opponents has come under international scrutiny since Navalny was airlifted to Germany last month for treatment for what German medics say was poisoning with a rare nerve agent. Russia has said it has seen no solid evidence that he was poisoned.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Russia calls Germany's handling of requests on Navalny 'inappropriate'

Russias foreign minister criticised Germany on Wednesday over its handling of official requests by Moscow about the condition of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Interfax news agency reported. Navalny, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin,...

Mahoba SP suspended on corruption charges: Official

Mahoba Superintendent of Police Mani Lal Patidar was on Wednesday suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges. Patidar had been accused by ballast transporters of demanding money fro...

Cyient inks manufacturing pact with Agappe to take diagnostic capabilities to rural India

IT firm Cyient on Wednesday said it has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring indigenously developed diagnostic machine Count X to market. Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part haematolog...

TRAI chief advocates robust broadband, open systems, local manufacturing

Robust broadband connectivity and indigenously-built inclusive, open platforms are key milestones for the country in coming years, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said on Wednesday urging India to also seize the domestic manufacturing opportunity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020