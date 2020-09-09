Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB holds single day monsoon session, adjourned sine die

The house met for the single day monsoon session with all precautionary measures as the government is not keen on holding a long session in view of the pandemic. The session was summoned following all COVID-19 norms. "We decided to stage a demonstration near the Ambedkar statue in protest against the killing of party workers across the state," BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:59 IST
WB holds single day monsoon session, adjourned sine die

The West Bengal assembly session met for the first time on Wednesday since March this year and was adjourned sine die after obituary references. The house met for the single day monsoon session with all precautionary measures as the government is not keen on holding a long session in view of the pandemic.

The session was summoned following all COVID-19 norms. This was the first sitting of the house after March this year when the session was curtailed due to the pandemic.

The BJP legislative party organised a sit-in in the assembly premises in protest against the violence in the state and killing of the party's leaders in the state. "We decided to stage a demonstration near the Ambedkar statue in protest against the killing of party workers across the state," BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Russia calls Germany's handling of requests on Navalny 'inappropriate'

Russias foreign minister criticised Germany on Wednesday over its handling of official requests by Moscow about the condition of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Interfax news agency reported. Navalny, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin,...

Mahoba SP suspended on corruption charges: Official

Mahoba Superintendent of Police Mani Lal Patidar was on Wednesday suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges. Patidar had been accused by ballast transporters of demanding money fro...

Cyient inks manufacturing pact with Agappe to take diagnostic capabilities to rural India

IT firm Cyient on Wednesday said it has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring indigenously developed diagnostic machine Count X to market. Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part haematolog...

TRAI chief advocates robust broadband, open systems, local manufacturing

Robust broadband connectivity and indigenously-built inclusive, open platforms are key milestones for the country in coming years, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said on Wednesday urging India to also seize the domestic manufacturing opportunity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020