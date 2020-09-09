Adhir Chowdhury questions exclusion of Bengal dists from PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday questioned the Centre's rationale in not including any district of West Bengal in the list of beneficiaries under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. Chowdhury told reporters in Murshiabad, his constituency, that the Centre had identified 116 districts across the country for availing the scheme.

Under the Rs 50,000-crore central scheme districts having more than 25,000 migrant workers are eligible to be included in the list, he said. As per government statistics more than 11 lakh migrant workers had returned to West Bengal since the lockdown started, he added.

According to Chowdhury, he had himself written to the prime minister on the matter and gave details of more than one lakh migrant workers to the home minister and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The Congress MP said he has again written to Banerjee regarding exclusion of Bengal's districts from the beneficiaries' list of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.