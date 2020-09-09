Faced no pressure except Constitution’s: Raj Guv on deadlock with govt on calling assembly session

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said while dealing with the deadlock with the state government over calling the assembly session in July, he was under no pressure from anyone or anything except the Constitution. On the completion of one year in office as Rajasthan governor, Mishra said he is working in the state’s interest under the constitutional provisions and all-round development of the state is his priority.

Mishra had replaced Kalyan Singh on September 9 last year after completion of the former governor's five-year tenure. Holding a virtual press conference on the occasion, Governor Mishra also announced a 15-point agenda for the next four years.

“I worked purely on the basis of the Constitution of India. I was under no pressure from anyone, but I was under pressure from the Constitution. Nothing was done under pressure,” the governor said while replying to a question on the deadlock between Raj Bhawan and state government in July over convening the assembly session. The Governor had turned down three proposals of the state government in July for calling the assembly session insisting on a 21-day notice for calling it.

The deadlock ended after he agreed on the fourth proposal to call the session from August 14, which met his stipulation of a 21-day notice period with the days having been counted from the date of the first proposal. The Ashok Gehlot government was keen to convene the assembly session on short notice for conducting the floor test amid the political crisis, triggered by the rebellion of 18-member faction of the Congress MLAs, led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

The government's proposals, however, had not mentioned the floor test as the reason for calling the session. Talking about the 15- point agenda, the Governor said the agenda will be executed with cooperation and coordination with the state government. The agenda includes an action plan for the education of children, youths, women and girls, water conservation, employment fairs, an action plan for the conservation of folk arts among others. Expressing concern on the COVID pandemic, Mishra said he individually spoke to all the MLAs and MPs of the state to get ground-level feedback on the COVID-19 situation.

He said he apprised the chief minister of some points and he took action. Mishra said doctors have taken all steps to defeat corona and constant efforts for making people aware of the pandemic and related precautions are being made in the state.

Stating that all-round development of the state is his priority, Mishra stressed that 'Divyang' (differently-abled) people, girls and women will have to be linked with the mainstream of development. “Every effort will have to be made to help the differently-abled and special efforts will have to be made for girls' education,” he said, adding the focus on the health of newborn and mothers is his priority. The governor, who visited more than 20 districts of the state in one year, said he has given instructions to the tribal area development department to develop 40 tribal hamlets as model villages.

The chancellor of the state universities said vice-chancellors of all varsities have been asked by him to ensure the development of the universities, upgradation of the syllabus and enhancing income of universities. The Governor also announced to an additional contribution of Rs 20 lakh to the chief minister's relief fund to assist the government in providing expensive injections to corona patients. Earlier, from the governor's fund, he gave Rs 20 lakh to the PM CARE fund, Rs 20 lakh to the chief minister's relief fund and Rs 10 lakh to Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Ltd for the purchase of PPE kits and other items.