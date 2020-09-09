Top Senate Democrat says good chance coronavirus aid bill will pass

Top Senate Democrat says good chance coronavirus aid bill will passReuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:24 IST
The Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he believes there is a good chance Congress will pass a coronavirus relief bill and predicted Republicans will feel pressure to provide help for Americans suffering from the pandemic.
Asked if he believed any bill will pass given the gap between the two parties, Schumer told CNN: "Yes. There's a good chance that they will feel the pressure, once they see the Democrats are not going to fold to this emaciated bill which leaves so much out." Majority Leader Mitch McConnnell said on Tuesday the Republican-led U.S. Senate aims to vote this week on a drastically scaled-back Republican coronavirus aid bill, despite opposition from Democrats who are needed for any measure to be enacted into law.
The bill, which some senior Republican aides described as a $300 billion package that was reduced from the $1 trillion McConnell advocated in July, would face a vote on Thursday. Democrats denounced the move as a ploy to provide political cover for Republican senators in tough re-election campaigns this year.
Schumer pointed to the last three pieces of coronavirus relief legislation and said the same scenario played out. "We didn't go along with a very weak bill that doesn't meet the needs of the American people, and they came round, there's a good chance they will again," he said.
"We have members going home and hearing from Republican mayors, Republican governors, Republican hotel owners, Republican restaurant owners: Do something that helps us. Their bill doesn't."
- READ MORE ON:
- Chuck Schumer
- US Senate
- Republicans
- Americans
- Congress
- Democratic
- CNN
- McConnell
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
India is a testament to the success of economic freedom: US Congressman Wilson
Trump Jr urges Americans to reject 'radicals' and re-elect his father as president
Most problems will be resolved if top leadership becomes accessible, Priyanka should be Congress chief: Anil Shastri
I am BJP worker, won't comment on Congress' affairs: Scindia
Most problems will be resolved if top leadership become accessible, Priyanka should become Congress chief: Anil Shastri