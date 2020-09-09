Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese Hezbollah-allied parties says U.S. sanctions target whole nation

Two Lebanese political parties allied to Hezbollah said on Wednesday they would not be swayed by U.S. sanctions imposed on its members, with the Shi'ite Muslim Amal group saying Washington's move was like targeting the whole nation. The United States expanded sanctions related to Lebanon on Tuesday by blacklisting two former government ministers, including Amal's Ali Hassan Khalil.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:24 IST
Lebanese Hezbollah-allied parties says U.S. sanctions target whole nation

Two Lebanese political parties allied to Hezbollah said on Wednesday they would not be swayed by U.S. sanctions imposed on its members, with the Shi'ite Muslim Amal group saying Washington's move was like targeting the whole nation.

The United States expanded sanctions related to Lebanon on Tuesday by blacklisting two former government ministers, including Amal's Ali Hassan Khalil. It said the two men had aided Hezbollah, which Washington brands a terrorist group. Alongside the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah, Amal is one of two dominant Shi'ite factions in Lebanon's fractious sectarian political system.

The U.S. move comes at a sensitive time, as a new government is being formed under a tight deadline in a bid to extricate Lebanon from a deep economic crisis that poses the biggest threat to the country's stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. "This (U.S.) decision will not change our convictions and our national and patriotic principles at all," Amal said in a statement issued after Washington added the senior Amal politician and former finance minister, Khalil, to a blacklist.

The group said imposing sanctions on Khalil was like "targeting Lebanon and its sovereignty." The United States also blacklisted former Transport Minister Yusuf Finyanus, a Christian politician who is a member of the Marada party that is also allied to Hezbollah.

Marada's leader, Suleiman Frangieh, said his party would not be influenced by Washington's decision, the Lebanese state news agency reported. In a statement, Frangieh said Washington's move to impose sanctions on Finyanus was a "political decision" that would reinforce "our approach and our position."

Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, named after the last government quit following a massive Beirut port blast in August, is seeking to form a cabinet by early next week, under pressure from France which is leading an international push for deep reforms to unlock pledges of aid.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cabbie's killing: Noida police say not hate crime, transfer case to Bulandshahr

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said Wednesday that the killing of a Delhi-based cab driver allegedly by the passengers on a highway in Greater Noida during a journey from Bulandshahr district was a criminal act and not a hate crime. They als...

Pirates OF Alford recovering from elbow surgery

The Pittsburgh Pirates said outfielder Anthony Alford is expected to be ready for spring training in 2021 following surgery on his fractured right elbow. Alford, 26, had the operation at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, ...

Ugandan move to regulate online activity is tool to curb dissent ahead of polls - rights groups

Rights groups have asked Uganda to reverse a move that requires some social media users to get a licence and pay fees, saying the move is aimed at censoring content critical of the government ahead of a presidential election.In the election...

LG Manoj Sinha visits forward areas along IB in J-K's Samba, reviews security setup

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited forward areas along the International Border IB in Samba district and reviewed the security setup, officials said. Flanked by Border Security Force Inspector General IG ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020