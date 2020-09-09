Cong workers raise slogans outside party office in Ajmer, express support for Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's supporters raised slogans outside the Congress office in Ajmer as party general secretary Ajay Maken held a meeting there with local leaders. While they shouted slogans praising Pilot, another group protested against Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

The two groups were dispersed after the brief demonstrations. Police denied reports that they had to resort to a lathi-charge. Maken, who is the AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, was in Ajmer to get a feedback on the party's functioning from its Ajmer division leaders.

Pilot, who recently patched up with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after a month-long rebellion against him, played down the demonstration in his support. Talking to reporters later, he attributed it to the "enthusiasm" of some party workers. Masuda Congress MLA Rakesh Pareek also dismissed speculation over a continuing Gehlot-Pilot tussle.

Pilot had earlier represented Ajmer in Parliament and people supported him and had come to express this, he told PTI. The group opposed to Raghu Sharma shouted slogans against the minister, he added.

Sharma represents the Kekri assembly constituency in Ajmer division and was once close to Pilot, but equations changed later, party leaders say. The rebellion by Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs ended last month's after the intervention of the party's central leadership.

Maken is a part of three-member party committee looking into their grievances against the state leadership. After the meeting in Ajmer, Maken expressed satisfaction on the state government's progress in implementing its poll promises.

He claimed that the Gehlot government has already implemented 60 to 70 per cent of promises made in the party manifesto for the assembly election within a year and half of its tenure. "We will present the state government's performance report to the people of the state on October 2," he said at a press conference.

Maken said it was decided at the meeting that the ministers would visit their assigned districts once in a month, meet local leaders and party workers and then submit a report to the state headquarter of the Congress. "I along with the state party chief will also hold a meeting every month in Jaipur to discuss the reports and the feedback submitted by ministers in charge of the districts," he said.

About 65 leaders from the five organizational districts in the party's Ajmer division took part in the meeting. They discussed ways to improve coordination between the party and the government.