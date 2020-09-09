Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he minimized coronavirus, didn't want to create panic -Woodward book

President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to create a panic, according to interviews for a new book. The recorded interviews, obtained by CNN and based on a new book titled "Rage" by journalist Bob Woodward, came out just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election and as Trump's efforts to battle COVID-19 have come under intense criticism as being too little too late.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:48 IST
Trump says he minimized coronavirus, didn't want to create panic -Woodward book
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to create a panic, according to interviews for a new book.

The recorded interviews, obtained by CNN and based on a new book titled "Rage" by journalist Bob Woodward, came out just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election and as Trump's efforts to battle COVID-19 have come under intense criticism as being too little too late. The Republican president, who has been hammered by Democratic opponent Joe Biden over the slow U.S. government response to the coronavirus, played down the virus for months as it took hold and spread quickly across the country.

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward on March 19, days after he declared a national emergency. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." In that conversation, Trump also told Woodward that some "startling facts" had just come out about the virus' targets: "It's not just old, older. Young people too, plenty of young people."

The White House on Wednesday denied Trump intentionally misled Americans about the virus, which has killed more than 190,000 people in the United States so far, with new cases spiking in the Midwest. "The president never downplayed the virus," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news briefing shortly after reports about the book emerged.

"The president expressed calm," McEnany said. "He was taking early action." According to the interviews, CNN and The Washington Post reported, Trump knew the virus was especially deadly in early February.

"It goes through the air," Trump said in a recording of a Feb. 7 interview with Woodward. "That's always tougher than the touch. You don't have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that's how it's passed. "And so that's a very tricky one. That's a very delicate one. It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flus."

A week after that interview, Trump said at a White House briefing that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. "within a couple days is going to be down close to zero." Trump's withholding information was "beyond despicable," Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

"It was a life-and-death betrayal of the American people," Biden said. Woodward conducted 18 interviews with Trump for the book, due to be released Sept 15.

Other revelations in the book include Trump's disparaging remarks about U.S. military leaders. He drew criticism this week following reports that he denigrated fallen military personnel and veterans. In Woodward's book, an aide to former Defense Secretary James Mattis heard Trump say in a meeting, "my f---ing generals are a bunch of pussies" because they cared more about alliances than trade deals. Mattis asked the aide to document the comment in an email, CNN reported.

Regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, Woodward asked Trump his views on the concept of white privilege and whether he feels isolated by that privilege from the plight of Black Americans. "No. You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn't you? Just listen to you," Trump replied, according to media reports on the book. "Wow. No, I don't feel that at all."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

General says US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

The United States is reducing its troop presence in Iraq this month from 5,200 to 3,000, the top American commander for the Middle East said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to get America out ...

Motor racing-Perez to leave Racing Point at end of F1 season

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, he and the team announced on Wednesday. The news followed speculation that four times world champion Sebastian Vettel is poised to join the Canadian-o...

Rookie QB Burrow named a Bengals captain

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of the Cincinnati Bengals six team captains for 2020 on Wednesday. The No. 1 overall draft pick joined a group of veterans wide receiver A.J. Green, running back Giovani Bernard, linebacker Josh B...

Venezuela gasoline queues grow as Iranian tankers take long route

By Efrain Otero and Jonathan Saul SAN ANTONIO DE LOS ALTOS, VenezuelaLONDON, Sept 9 Reuters - A ngry Venezuelans are once again stuck in long service station lines due to rationing by President Nicolas Maduros government, which is awaiting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020