Pitch ready for JDU Vs RJD battle for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's post

Prior to the Bihar Assembly elections, a trailer of the battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the 'Mahagathbandhan' is likely to be played out in Parliament on September 14 as the House votes for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:49 IST
Pitch ready for JDU Vs RJD battle for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's post
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar

The NDA candidate, and Janata Dal (United) MP, Harivansh has already filed his nomination for the post, while the Opposition is likely to field Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha as its candidate. Jha is likely to file his nomination on September 11 and with this the fight would become more interesting as both candidates hail from Bihar, where the Assembly elections are to be held soon, making it effectively a JDU versus RJD contest.

The Opposition had earlier discussed the name of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva, but the Upper House leader from Tamil Nadu had refused to contest. Jha, a first time MP from Bihar is considered to be a great orator and is also known for his sincerity in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Harivansh was the last person holding the post as well and it was the end of his Rajya Sabha term which had caused the vacancy. The NDA with 116 out of the total 245 members of the Upper House is very close to the majority and is also likely to get support from other parties such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), YSR Congress Party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti, among others.

The election to the Deputy Chairman post will be held on September 14, the first day of Parliament's monsoon session. The session is scheduled to end on October 1. (ANI)

