Left Menu
Development News Edition

Koalas throw Australia's largest state into political chaos

The centre-right Liberal party and the rural-focused Nationals have a decades-old partnership in both state and federal politics, which sees power shared across cabinet positions when in government. NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, from the Nationals, said his party would no longer support government legislation unless changes were made to policy drafted to protect koala habitats.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:13 IST
Koalas throw Australia's largest state into political chaos
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A dispute over koalas has created political chaos in Australia's most populous state with a split in the New South Wales governing coalition forming over policies designed to protect the animals. The center-right Liberal party and the rural-focused Nationals have a decades-old partnership in both state and federal politics, which sees power shared across cabinet positions when in government.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, from the Nationals, said his party would no longer support government legislation unless changes were made to policy drafted to protect koala habitats. Barilaro said new policy unfairly limits the way rural property owners can manage their land but he maintained his party supported conservation.

"We actually want to see the population double. We are not anti-koala," Barilaro said. The Nationals will abstain from voting on government legislation, except when it affected regional areas, forcing the government to find support elsewhere for its policies.

The party will also introduce a bill next week to repeal the conservation law. The Nationals hold 13 seats in the lower house while the Liberals hold 35, giving the coalition a majority in the 93-member house.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, the leader of the coalition and the state Liberal party, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An inquiry in June found koalas in NSW could become extinct by 2050 unless the government immediately intervened.

Land clearing for agriculture, urban development, mining, and forestry had been the biggest factor in the loss of habitat. Koalas live in eucalyptus forests, located mainly in the country's east.

The new policy restricts construction in habitats and owners of the land must seek exemptions to conduct various works. Corey Bradshaw, professor of global ecology at Flinders University, said NSW had some of the weakest anti-clearing laws in Australia.

"Koalas live in and eat trees - you don't need a university degree to predict what will happen when you continue to destroy their already highly degraded habitats," Bradshaw said in an emailed statement.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Phillies, Marlins kick off key 7-game series

The Philadelphia Phillies, who have won 12 of their past 16 games, and the host Miami Marlins will start a rare seven-day series on Thursday night. Its the first such series in Marlins history. Miami also made unfortunate history on Wednesd...

Royals face Indians, eye first road series win

After taking back-to-back games away from home for the first time in 2020, the Kansas City Royals again have a chance to record their initial winning road series of the season. The Royals can do so with a third straight victory over the Cle...

EU may take legal action against UK over new Brexit law - sources

The European Union could take legal action under its divorce treaty with Britain if emergency talks on Thursday do not reassure Brussels sufficiently that a proposed new British law will not break previously agreed commitments. The two side...

Motor racing-Vettel to join Aston Martin from Ferrari in 2021

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the new name for the Canadian-owned Racing Point team, on a multi-year deal after leaving Ferrari at the end of the season. The 33-year-old German replaces Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020