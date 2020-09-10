Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish speaks to Naveen, seeks support for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman post

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dialled Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, seeking his party's support for NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh for the post of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, sources said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:47 IST
Nitish speaks to Naveen, seeks support for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman post

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday dialled Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, seeking his party's support for NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh for the post of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, sources said. Harivansh, a Janata Dal (United) MP, filed the nomination for the post on Wednesday.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar requested Patnaik to extend the BJD's support to Harivansh Narayan Singh for the post, a source at the Chief Minister's residence, 'Naveen Niwas', said. Patnaik's BJD had supported Harivansh in the last election as well, he said.

Further word from the BJD president has not been received so far, the source said. The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled from September 14 to October 1. The election for the deputy chairman is likely to be held on the first day of the session.

The nomination filing process began on September 7 and will conclude on September 11. The election for the post was necessitated as the incumbent Harivansh completed his term as a member of the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. He was sent to the Upper House of Parliament again from BIhar.

In 2018, he had defeated Congress's BK Hariprasad and was elected the deputy chairman. Harivansh is likely to be elected to the post again as BJP floor managers are confident of securing the support of about 140 MPs, including the fence-sitters YSR Congress, TRS and BJD.

The strength of the BJP-led NDA has also gradually increased to more than 114 in the house with an effective strength of 244 members as there is one vacancy. Floor managers of NDA are trying to build a consensus among all parties so that Harivansh could be elected unanimously.

The Congress has decided that the opposition will put up a joint candidate for the post and it will reach out to various parties in this regard. BJD has nine members in Rajya Sabha of the 10 seats from Odisha, while the other one is held by the BJP.

BJP's Ashiwini Baishnab was elected to Rajya Sabha with the support of BJD in June last year..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

President of Italian club Napoli tests positive

The president of Italian soccer club Napoli has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team says Aurelio De Laurentiis was positive following a test taken Wednesday.De Laurentiis attended a Serie A meeting in Milan on Wednesday that inclu...

Wearing mask mandatory for candidates taking civil services preliminary exam on Oct 4: UPSC

Wearing masks or face covers is mandatory for candidates appearing for the civil services preliminary examination scheduled for October 4, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC has said. Candidates can also bring their own hand sanitizer...

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigns from RJD

Weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD got a big jolt with former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigning from the party on Thursday. Singh, who is considered close to RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yada...

Jaishankar attends SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation here in the Russian capital. At the formal opening of the meeting in Moscow of the Foreig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020