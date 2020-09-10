BJP MLA from UP's Loni alleges threat from D-Company

Nand Kishore Gurjar, BJP MLA from Loni Assembly constituency in the State, on Thursday alleged that he is receiving death threats from underworld don and India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. "I have been getting regular death threat calls from international numbers from the past one and half months, and I believe Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company is behind this," said Gurjar.

The MLA said that earlier he had requested the Central government to ban the web series 'Paatal Lok' because the makers unlawfully used his picture in the show and showed him in a bad light. "In 'Paatal Lok', makers used a poster with my picture and associated me with a corrupt character in the show. They also portrayed the 'Sanatan Dharma' in a bad light and questioned the credibility of CBI. I had written to the government demanding the ban of the series and said D-Company was behind the making of the series," he said.

"The threats became regular after one of my comments on some issue in Kashmir. I believe the controversies of Kashmir and Paatal Lok are the reason behind the calls. I am not afraid of the threats and have registered an FIR with all the proof at the Loni police station," he said. The MLA added that the investigation in the case is underway and he hopes that the culprits will be behind bars soon. (ANI)