Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Fleecing pvt hospitals come under task force lens

It said complaints are being received from time to time about non-adherence to the maximum rates chargeable (as per the orders) and also to the COVID-19 treatment/safety protocols by private hospitals. The matter had been examined by the government and it was decided to constitute the task force at the state-level to oversee the working of private hospitals in treatment of COVID-19, the order said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:54 IST
COVID-19: Fleecing pvt hospitals come under task force lens
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Telangana government has constituted a task force of IAS officers to oversee the working of private hospitals in treatment of COVID-19 patients. The decision to form the task force was taken following complaints against private hospitals for not adhering to the maximum rates specified by the government.

The task force comprises Rahul Bojja, Sarfaraz Ahmad and D Divya, all IAS officers, according to a Government Order (GO) dated September 9. The GO recalled that the government had issued orders specifying the maximum rates chargeable by private hospitals for various services provided by them for the treatment of COVID-19.

The order said it was also stipulated that the private hospitals shall display the rates at prominent places on their premises and that it shall be the duty of the private hospital concerned to explain to the patient/relatives about charges for various services. It said complaints are being received from time to time about non-adherence to the maximum rates chargeable (as per the orders) and also to the COVID-19 treatment/safety protocols by private hospitals.

The matter had been examined by the government and it was decided to constitute the task force at the state-level to oversee the working of private hospitals in treatment of COVID-19, the order said. The terms of reference of the task force shall be to verify that the maximum rates stipulated by the government and the COVID-19 treatment and safety protocols are being adhered to by the private hospitals, the GO said.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presided over the first meeting of the panel on Thursday, an official release said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said in the Legislative Assembly that the state government would appoint a task force to monitor the fees being charged by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

He assured members that tough action would be taken against the hospitals trying to fleece patients. "It is very atrocious, is this the time (during the pandemic) to earn money, at a time when the whole world is suffering. We will appoint a task force with a senior IAS officer and take their report," he said in the Assembly during a short discussion on the COVID-19 situation.

Rao was responding to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's comments over allegations that private hospitals charged exorbitant fees for COVID-19 treatment. The state government had earlier barred some hospitals from treating COVID-19 patients on complaints over billing.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IRDAI allows insurers to obtain policy holders' consent through OTP

Regulator IRDAI has permitted health and general insurers to obtain consent of prospective policy holders through a duly validated One Time Password OTP, thus dispensing with the practice of getting wet signature in view of the COVID-19 pan...

UN's Guterres calls for $35 bln more for WHO COVID-19 programme

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for 35 billion more, including 15 billion in the next three months, for the World Health Organizations WHO ACT Accelerator programme to back vaccines, treatments and diagnostics again...

RJD's Manoj Jha to be joint opposition candidate for RS deputy chairman poll

Several opposition parties on Thursday decided to field RJD leader Manoj Jha as their joint candidate for the September 14 election of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. Jha will file his nomination papers on Friday in presence of leaders of ...

James Bond, ''Avengers'' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020