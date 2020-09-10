After London talks, EU leader says UK has damaged trust

After London talks, EU leader says UK has damaged trustReuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:25 IST
Top EU leader Maros Sefcovic said after crisis talks in London on Thursday that the British government had damaged trust between the European Union and the United Kingdom.
Sefcovic had rushed over to London for talks with senior minister Michael Gove, who oversees Brexit strategy on the British side after the UK government published a bill that it acknowledges is in breach of the EU/UK divorce deal.
"By putting forward this Bill, the UK has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK. It is now up to the UK government to re-establish that trust," Sefcovic said in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maros Sefcovic
- Michael Gove
- EU
- London
- British
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Ex-pharmaceutical company boss faces insider trading charges
French culture sector to get 2 bln euros in aid -PM Castex
Additional German economic relief measures to cost 10 bln eur -Scholz
'West Wing' stars returning for reunion special from HBO Max
German coalition agrees 10 bln euro extension of coronavirus relief