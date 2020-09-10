Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana says building she lives in belongs to Sharad Pawar

Pawar, however, on Thursday refuted the claim, saying there is no substance in what the actress said. Ranaut is at the centre of a controversy for likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticising the city police, and had engaged in a war of words with NCPs ally Shiv Sena on the issue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:49 IST
Kangana says building she lives in belongs to Sharad Pawar
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said the building she lives in here belongs to Sharad Pawar with some reports suggesting she was referring to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief. Pawar, however, on Thursday refuted the claim, saying there is no substance in what the actress said.

Ranaut is at the centre of a controversy for likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticising the city police, and had engaged in a war of words with NCPs ally Shiv Sena on the issue. This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me... Ranaut tweeted on Wednesday, while replying to a post.

The tweet she replied to claimed a notice was issued to her flat in the building, 'DB Breeze', in 2018 and not for her bungalow in Pali Hill, "illegal" parts of which were razed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Asked by media persons about theactress's claim, Pawar dismissed the same.

It is my wish somebody names a building after me," Pawar said sarcastically. "...Now it is a question whom we should expect to speak responsibly. But there is no substance in it (the claim made by the actress), Pawar added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

4 men held for stealing luxury cars

Four men who used to steal luxury cars have been arrested, police said on Thursday. Police said it was the sticker of a Mercedes logo displayed on a auto rickshaw, the history of challans issued to the vehicle which finally helped them cra...

SCENARIOS-Is a chaotic Brexit looming after latest spat?

The risk of a no-deal Brexit has increased since Britain presented new legislation that would undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union, angering the bloc and undermining trade talks. The two sides were holding emergency talks on ...

Custody of girl: Rajasthan child rights panel chief receives threats

Rajasthan child rights protection commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal has allegedly been threatened by a woman after she was denied custody of her daughter. Beniwal was allegedly threatened with dire consequences through calls and Wh...

Soccer-Batshuayi returns to Crystal Palace on season-long loan

Crystal Palace have signed Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 26-year-old returns to Selhurst Park, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances during a pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020