Another UP minister tests positive for coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jails, Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki, on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. "After detecting primary symptoms of corona, I had got my test done on September 9, which has come positive. As per medical advice, I have isolated myself at home," Singh tweeted on Friday. In another tweet, he requested all those who had come in his contact in the past one week to get themselves tested. Before Jaiki, 12 ministers in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government had tested positive for the virus. Two of them, Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun, succumbed to the infection. The other ministers who contracted the infection are Siddharth Nath Singh, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Dharam Singh Saini, Upendra Tiwari, Atul Garg, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Mohsin Raza, Satish Mahana, Pratap Singh, Mahendra Singh and Brajesh Pathak.