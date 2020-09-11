Left Menu
Development News Edition

Viva Maria: Belarusian protesters celebrate leader who chose jail over exile

She was one of three women, all political novices, who joined forces to front the campaign against Lukashenko ahead of the Aug. 9 presidential election, after higher-profile male candidates were barred from standing. The other two, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, both came forward in place of their better-known husbands.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:23 IST
Viva Maria: Belarusian protesters celebrate leader who chose jail over exile

Maria Kolesnikova's decision to rip up her passport and risk prison rather than exile has burnished the musician-turned-politician's status as a hero to the mass protest movement against veteran Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Dozens of people were detained this week as protesters took to the streets chanting her name and holding up placards, some reading "Viva Maria". Her face was superimposed on the image of a Soviet World War Two poster and projected onto the side of a building in Minsk. "Belarusian cops, sitting by the fire in the evening, frighten each other with stories about Maria Kolesnikova," went one of several jokes doing the rounds online about her defiance.

The 38-year-old was last seen in public on Monday being snatched off the street of Minsk into a van by masked men. In a statement made through her lawyer, Kolesnikova says she was later driven to the Ukrainian border by security officers in the middle of the night, and threatened with expulsion "alive or in bits". According to two allies who were with her, she prevented her expulsion by tearing her passport into small pieces and throwing it out of the car window.

She is now detained in the capital, facing a potential long prison term over accusations of trying to seize power illegally. Her team says Kolesnikova has bruises on her body, but "feels as normal as possible."

"She is cheerful, her cellmates support her. She asks to be given light and bright clothes to dilute the grey shades of the cell," they said in a statement on Thursday. Fellow activist Ivan Kravtsov, who was driven to the border with Kolesnikova and travelled to Kyiv after his expulsion, said she had shown similar steel a few days earlier when confronting riot police, demanding they ensure the safety of the protesters.

"There were these frightening people with shields, in riot gear, it looked pretty frightening. But she said, 'I'm not in the least bit scared. I feel sorry for these people,'" Kravtsov told Reuters by phone. "During all these months, we were periodically scared and Maria was, of course, scared. But obviously she can handle it."

BECOMING A LEADER Kolesnikova, a flautist who spent 12 years in Germany, has described her own rise to the frontlines of her country's politics as unlikely and unexpected.

"I understand that I am becoming a leader, but this process, this transformation is just beginning with me. I cannot say that I was ready for this," she said last week. She was one of three women, all political novices, who joined forces to front the campaign against Lukashenko ahead of the Aug. 9 presidential election, after higher-profile male candidates were barred from standing.

The other two, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, both came forward in place of their better-known husbands. Kolesnikova had worked on the campaign of Viktor Babariko, a banker who was jailed. The women agreed to unite behind Tsikhanouskaya as a consensus candidate. An image of the three -- Tsikhanouskaya clenching her fist, Kolesnikova making a heart sign and Tsepkalo making a 'V' for victory -- quickly spread. In the run-up to the vote, they drew crowds of tens of thousands, taking the authorities by surprise.

In her initial political speech after the arrest of Babariko, Kolesnikova appeared hesitant and lost her place in the text. But she quickly grew into a fiery public speaker. While on the campaign trail, she told Reuters she sometimes wore dark glasses to mask her tears when she felt overwhelmed by support.

After the election, Tsikhanouskaya, Tsepkalo and other opposition figures fled into exile. But Kolesnikova vowed to stay, quipping that she would rather eat her passport than be forced across the border. (Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Training and living in the bubble is very different, says Chahal

By Nitin Srivastava Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that this years Indian Premier League IPL will be very different from the usual as there are many challenges for players to deal with due to the coronavirus ...

Big European states call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands called on the European Commission to draw up strict regulation for asset-backed cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins to protect consumers and preserve state sovereignty in monetary policy. T...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Naomi Osaka v Victoria Azarenka

A look at the key facts and records of Japans Naomi Osaka and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka before their U.S. Open final on Saturday prefix number denotes seeding 4-NAOMI OSAKAAge 22 WTA ranking 9 Highest ranking 1Grand Slam titles 2 Austral...

Indian, Chinese Army hold Brigade Commander level talks in Chushul

Indian Army and Chinese Army held Brigade Commander level talks in Chushul, Ladakh on Friday, a day after the meeting between Foreign Ministers of the two countries. Indian Army sources said the meeting started at 11am and ended around 3pm....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020