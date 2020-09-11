Left Menu
Development News Edition

Catalan separatists call for amnesty, train lines get vandalised

Protesters vandalised Catalonia's rail network ahead of a series of pro-independence rallies planned across the wealthy northeastern region later in the day, forcing multiple train cancellations before traffic was resumed. In Catalonia, Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:09 IST
Catalan separatists call for amnesty, train lines get vandalised

Catalan separatists used an annual festival in their region on Friday to urge the Spanish government to agree to a referendum on independence and an amnesty for jailed and self-exiled leaders. Protesters vandalised Catalonia's rail network ahead of a series of pro-independence rallies planned across the wealthy northeastern region later in the day, forcing multiple train cancellations before traffic was resumed.

In Catalonia, Sept. 11 marks "La Diada", the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714, and has been marked in recent years by major separatist rallies. "We need a political response to what is a political conflict," Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo told reporters, calling for an amnesty for nine leaders jailed for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid and for others who fled Spain then.

The government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has ruled out any amnesty or referendum but has backed talks with Barcelona. "We will keep working to achieve reconciliation in Catalonia from a dialogue within the constitution," Sanchez said in a Tweet on Friday.

Opinion polls show people in Catalonia are split on the issue of independence. The latest survey shows more respondents in favour of their region remaining part of Spain. HEALTH WARNING

Early on Friday protesters set fires in seven or eight places along Catalonia's rail network, forcing widespread cancellations, a rail operator spokesman said. A conventional train line around Girona and the high-speed line between Barcelona and Figueres, which connects to France's TGV network, were interrupted for around four hours, rail operator ADIF tweeted.

Despite appeals from health officials to avoid gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grassroots organizer Assemblea Nacional Catalana said last week it wanted to hold Europe's largest coronavirus-adapted protest. It has planned for later on Friday over 100 gatherings in 82 locations around Catalonia, in which people would need to keep a distance, wear a mask and have previously registered to attend.

The region's public health secretary and the head of a doctors' association discouraged such gatherings. Spain has recorded 554,143 cases since the onset of the pandemic, more than any other western European nation. It reported 13 deaths on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 29,699.

While Catalonia's separatism drive has dominated Spanish politics for years, it has largely taken a back seat over the past months, both because of the coronavirus crisis and divisions among separatists.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

In race for TRP, journalism lacking substance: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said in the race for TRP, journalism has been reduced to a position where it lacks substance. To protect the democracy, there is an absolute necessity of truth-finding journalism, the former UP...

Nornickel says it collected more than 90% of fuel leaked by Arctic spill to rivers

Russias Norilsk Nickel Nornickel said on Friday that it had collected more than 90 of fuel leaked into rivers during its Arctic fuel spill earlier this year, or about 12,000 tonnes.The spill occurred on May 29 after a fuel tank lost pressur...

Heavy rains, floods caused Rs 9,500 crore loss in MP: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said torrential rains and floods in the last week of August resulted in a loss of Rs 9,500 crore to the state. He told this to the central team which is in the state to assess th...

Trump administration seeks sweeping DNA collection of immigrants, U.S. sponsors

The Trump administration on Friday formally proposed a sweeping expansion of its collection of DNA and other biometric data of immigrants, to go beyond detained migrants in order to include U.S. citizen sponsors and others. Its proposal als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020