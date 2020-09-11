These are the top stories at 9.30 pm Nation DEL98 LDALL SINOINDIA India, China reach a five-point consensus to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh, to 'quickly disengage' troops New Delhi/Beijing: India and China have reached a five-point consensus to resolve the four-month-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh agreeing to "quickly disengage" troops, avoid any action that could escalate tensions and take steps to restore “peace and tranquillity” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). DEL82 EC-CRIMINAL ANTECEDENTS-PUBLICITY Publicity of criminal antecedents of candidates during electioneering: EC makes norms stringent New Delhi: Ahead of Bihar polls, the Election Commission on Friday made the norms of publicity of criminal antecedents of candidates stringent by putting a timeline on when such advertisements should be published and broadcast during electioneering. DEL58 PM-LD NEP Students to study in 2022 under new curriculum as envisaged by NEP: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that students will study under a new curriculum drawn from the National Education Policy when the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence in 2022, and asserted that the curriculum will be "forward-looking, future ready and scientific".

DEL63 PAR-BILLS Govt lists 23 new bills for Monsoon session New Delhi: The government has listed 23 new bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction in Parliament's Monsoon session beginning Monday. DEL100 AVI-3RDLD DGCA-INDIGO DGCA asks IndiGo to take action on 'safety violation' by mediapersons on flight with Kangana onboard New Delhi: The DGCA has asked IndiGo to take "appropriate action" after the regulator found alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in the airline's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger, senior officials said on Friday.

DEL55 LJP-PASWAN Will firmly stand by Chirag's decisions: Ram Vilas Paswan amid rift with JD(U) New Delhi: Amid the growing rift with NDA partner JD(U) ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he will stand firmly with whatever decision his son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan takes on the party's ties. DEL30 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 45-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL65 VIRUS-RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS Rapid antigen tests can be no more than adjunct to RT-PCR in corona battle: scientists New Delhi: Rapid antigen tests (RATs) for COVID-19 are cheaper and deliver quicker results but should be no more than an adjunct to the more reliable RT-PCR tests because of the potential for false negative results, say scientists. By Shakoor Rather BOM18 MH-LD KANGANA Maharashtra govt orders probe in drug use claim; Kangana questions Sonia Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Friday asked the Mumbai police to probe drug use allegations against Kangana Ranaut, while the Bollywood actor turned her attention to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to say she must intervene and stop the harassment of women.

DEL89 RAHUL-DEFENCE Rank cannot be determinant of nutrition in armed forces: Rahul to defence panel New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said rank cannot determine the provision for nutrition in the armed forces and called for a reconsideration of the related rules. DEL85 AR-YOUTHS-CHINA-RIJIJU 5 missing youths from Arunachal likely to be handed over by China on Saturday: Rijiju New Delhi: China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is likely to hand over five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian authorities on Saturday, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Legal BOM6 MH-COURT-RHEA-LD BAIL Drugs case: Court denies bail to Rhea, Showik and four others Mumbai: A special court here on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Business DEL81 BIZ-LD IIP Industrial production declines 10.4 pc in July New Delhi: Industrial production shrank by 10.4 per cent in July, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation sectors, official data showed on Friday.

DCM8 BIZ-LD SIAM-SALES Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 14 pc in Aug; snaps 9 months of continuous slide: SIAM New Delhi: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose by 14.16 per cent in August to 2,15,916 units driven by pent-up demand, industry body SIAM said on Friday. Foreign FGN33 RUSSIA-INDIA-CHINA Russia welcomes India and China's decision to de-escalate tensions Moscow: Russia on Friday welcomed India and China's decison to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh, with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov saying he was "very happy" that he could provide his Indian and Chinese counterparts a platform for a "very well timed" meeting. PTI HDA